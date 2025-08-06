Who plays Morticia Addams on Wednesday Season 2? All to know about Catherine Zeta-Jones behind the role

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

The Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones continues to mesmerize audiences with her timeless charisma and commanding presence. Catherine reprises her role as the matriarch of the Addams family in Wednesday Season 2, streaming exclusively on Netflix. Her portrayal of Morticia Addams brings both elegance and emotional depth to a character long adored by fans of The Addams Family franchise.

Catherine Zeta-Jones Returns as Morticia Addams in Wednesday Season 2

The character of Morticia Addams is no ordinary TV mom, and Catherine Zeta-Jones ensures that she delivers justice to the role. In Wednesday Season 2, Morticia takes a more prominent role, as she finds work at Nevermore Academy. Her new position on campus brings her physically and emotionally closer to Wednesday, creating even more tension between the two.

“Morticia and Wednesday’s relationship lends itself to times of separation. The family being more associated with Nevermore is a little bit of a thorn in Wednesday’s side,” Catherine Zeta-Jones explained in an interview with Netflix Tudum.

Her comment is an indication that Morticia’s presence is less about comfort and more about uncomfortable growth, especially for the fiercely independent Wednesday. Season 2 also digs deeper into the strained mother-daughter dynamic. The Netflix series leans into the generational and personal rifts between them, as creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar chose to highlight this complexity with the intention to showcase an emotionally realistic viewing for modern audiences.

Catherine’s performance walks a fine line between loving mother and well-meaning antagonist. Her Morticia is elegant yet haunting, affectionate yet overbearing - exactly the kind of nuanced character that adds depth to the supernatural chaos at Nevermore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ career details explored

The Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones started performing from a young age, making her first appearance in West End musicals like Annie and Bugsy Malone. Her breakout role came with The Darling Buds of May in the early '90s, before she transitioned to Hollywood with films like The Mask of Zorro and Entrapment.

Her performance in Chicago as Velma Kelly earned her an Academy Award, cementing her place in film history. Catherine has since taken on diverse roles in Traffic, Ocean’s Twelve, The Terminal, Side Effects, Red 2, and more, earning accolades for her contributions to film and humanitarian causes.

At the age of 55, Catherine Zeta-Jones continues to stun audiences with her age-defying beauty. Much public speculation has surrounded whether she's undergone plastic surgery. Years ago, in a 2016 interview, she had denied having any procedures done but remains open-minded, stating she’s “not anti-plastic surgery” and might consider it in the future.

Zeta-Jones attributes her youthful glow to natural methods. She emphasizes hydration, a balanced diet, argan oil as part of her nightly skincare routine, and regular physical activity, particularly dancing, treadmill workouts, and outdoor walks. Married to fellow actor Michael Douglas since 2000, Catherine Zeta-Jones has two children and remains a beloved and respected figure in the entertainment industry, both for her talent and authenticity.

