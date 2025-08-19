Why was Ozzy Osbourne's documentary pulled from the BBC? Reason explored

Football: Ozzy Osbourne sings and performs at halftime of Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills game at SoFi StadiumInglewood, CA 9/8/2022CREDIT: Kohjiro Kinno (Photo by Kohjiro Kinno /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)(Set Number: X164148 TK1)

The BBC postponed the documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, which was scheduled to air on Monday evening. The broadcasting company did not initially comment on the last-minute change. On Tuesday, however, a spokesperson for the BBC told BBC News that the decision was taken considering the request by the Osbourne family.

The spokesperson stated,

"Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film. The new [transmission] date will be confirmed shortly."

The Ozzy Osbourne documentary was cancelled last minute due to his family's complaints. — peterkidder (@peterkidder) August 19, 2025

As of now, the new date has not been revealed. As per reports by BBC News, the filming of the documentary happened over the last three years and was supposed to be a "moving and inspirational account" of Ozzy Osbourne's final chapter. The documentary included interviews with Ozzy himself as well as his wife Sharon and children Jack and Kelly.

Clare Sillery, BBC head of documentary commissioning, stated that the team was honored to have gotten this opportunity to cover a part of the iconic vocalist's life. Sillery further mentioned that the documentary had beautifully captured the "enduring spirit", something that made Ozzy an icon. Sillery additionally said,

"We hope it brings comfort and joy to Ozzy's fans and viewers as they remember and celebrate his extraordinary."

Exploring more about the documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home

‘Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home Soon’ the documentary following the final years of Ozzy Osbourne’s life was mysteriously postponed by the @BBC just hours before its scheduled premiere on Monday evening, August 18. - via @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/f4RD7uWV15 — Let Me Hear It On X (@letmehearitonx) August 19, 2025

According to the BBC, the documentary was made after achieving a "unique and intimate access" into the lives of the Osbournes, particularly Ozzy. The documentary also captured details about the time when Ozzy and Sharon decided to move back to the United Kingdom.

The BBC had further reported that the documentary was initially supposed to be a series. The documentary also shared glimpses into Ozzy Osbourne's life, in which he was seen trying his level best to stay physically fit. Ben Wicks and Colin Barr, executive producers at Expectation TV, spoke about the documentary and said,

"Ozzy was loved by millions around the world not just for his music, but for his sense of mischief and his honesty, all of which we saw plenty of in the final years of his life."

They further added,

"But one thing shone through even more brightly to us and that was Ozzy's intense love for his exceptional family who were by his side through it all."

The BBC additionally shared that the documentary contained some heartwarming family moments as well as the essence of "love, laughter, and tears."

Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025. The demise happened about 17 days after his final concert with Black Sabbath in Birmingham. Over the past few years, the rocker has already suffered from multiple spinal injuries and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Was taken at OZZYs funeral today. 💔😢 RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/BTSpTm6bO2 — 🎸Rⲟⲥⲕⲓⲛ' *Ⲙ*🎸 (@RockLovesMe2) July 30, 2025

A public funeral procession took place where fans gathered on the streets of Birmingham, paying tributes to their favorite musician. The procession was attended by his family, including Ozzy's wife and children. Netizens flooded social media platforms with condolences and tributes to the late singer.