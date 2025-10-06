Who are Rodrigo Prieto, Ethan Tobman and Mandy Moore? Taylor Swift thanks Eras Tour team for helping her create "The Fate of Ophelia" music video

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) . Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

On Sunday night (October 5), Taylor Swift tweeted pictures from the set of the music video of The Fate of Ophelia - a song from her latest album, The Life of A Showgirl.

In the caption of the tweet, Swift thanked her "Eras Tour family" for reuniting with her for the music video as well as for keeping the existence of the video a secret till its release.

Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family!! I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those… pic.twitter.com/g7RAtXeK7U — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 5, 2025

The Love Story singer specifically named Rodrigo Prieto, Ethan Tobman, and Mandy Moore from her team, writing that she loved working with them to "dream up these visuals."

Rodrigo Prieto Stambaugh is a Mexican cinematographer who has worked on several videos of Swift's songs.

According to her fandom wiki, Prieto has worked with Swift on the music videos of The Man, Fortnight, Willow, and Cardigan.

Ethan Tobman is an award-winning production director whose craftmanship went into designing Swift's sets on her Eras Tour.

Besides Swift, Tobman has worked with Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, among other artists.

Mandy Moore is the choreographer behind all of the singer's Eras Tour perfromances.

Born and raised in Colorado's Breckenridge, Moore had an early inclination towards dance, and is also the choreographer behind Emma Stone-starrer superhit musical, La La Land.

The music video of Swift's The Fate of Ophelia premiered on YouTube on October 5, and has since amassed more than 6 million views and 564K likes (at the time of writing this article).

Taylor Swift's Release Party of a Showgirl takes over the Box Office

it was such a wonderful experience going to the life of a showgirl release party movie. it was so special dancing to the tracks, watching the mv twice + seeing the bts, and hearing her talk about each track. can’t wait to see it again!!! #TSTheLifeOfAShowgirl pic.twitter.com/Q9keY9ERcR — mary 🐾 (@HAUNTEDBRINA) October 4, 2025

The release of The Fate of Ophelia's music video comes days after Taylor Swift's album movie, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, dropped on the Box Office last Friday, on October 3.

Variety reports the movie to be an 89-minute listening party that offers Swifties a peek into the behind-the-scenes clips of her new album as well as a look at The Fate of Ophelia music video.

The party film has dominated the Box Office chart over the weekend, opening at $33 million.

The Blank Space singer set the price of her film's ticket at $12, which is way over the average pricing in the US, even for cities like LA or NYC.

The Release Party's appearance on the big screen was pre-planned to be brief - between October 3-5 - despite which it earned a no.1 position on the Box Office.

It comes two years after Swift released her box office debut, The Eras Tour, in 2023, which earned $93.2 million in its opening week.