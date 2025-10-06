Comedian Jessica Kirson apologizes for performing at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia, donates payment to human rights organization

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 14: Jessica Kirson performs live on stage during "The Chosen Comedy Festival" at James L. Knight Center on December 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

Last week, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Comedy Festival kicked off on September 26, scheduled to conclude this week on October 9. Jessica Kirson - the openly lesbian comedian - was one of the many performers at the festival, alongside Kevin Hart, Andrew Schulz, Pete Davison, Mark Normand, Jeff Ross, and others.

However, after Kirson received strong backlash from the LGBTQ+ community in the wake of her performance, the comedian has shared an open apology statement, adding:

"I have donated the entirety of what I was paid to perform there to a human rights organization. I made this decision because I want that money to go to an organization that can help combat these severe issues."

Also sharing her side of the story behind her performance, Jessica wrote:

"As an openly gay person, when I was asked to perform in Riyadh, I was surprised. I requested a guarantee that I could be openly out as a lesbian on stage and perform gay material. I hoped that this could help LGBTQ+ people in Saudi Arabia feel seen and valued."

She went on to express her gratitude for being "able to do precisely that" on the festival's stage. As the first openly gay comic to perform in Saudi Arabia, Kirson also received praises by attendees about the same.

Towards the end of her lengthy statement, Jessica Kirson apologized to her fans for her "poor decision" the repercussions of which she hadn't fully considered beforehand.

Unlike Jessica Kirson, Louis C.K. defends his headlining gig at Riyadh Comedy Festival

While Jessica Kirson appeared apologetic for her Riyadh Comedy Festival gig, Louis CK doesn't seem to match her sentiment.

The comedian spoke about it in a positive light on Real Time With Bill Maher.

Referencing Kirson's gig, CK said:

"There’s a woman who’s a lesbian and Jewish, who did a show there, and she got a standing ovation. So, there’s stuff going on that’s unexpected in this thing."

Louis then disclosed that the comics at the festival are restricted from making jokes on only two subjects; the country's religion and government.

Then stating that he had no plans of joking about them himself, CK added:

"It used to be when I got offers from places like that, there would be a long list, and I’d just say, ‘No, I don’t need that.’ But when I heard it’s opening, I thought, that’s awfully interesting. That just feels like a good opportunity. And I just feel like comedy is a great way to get in and start talking."

CK also acknowledged the global criticism the festival had attracted, then sharing with Bill Maher why he still decide to perform in it:

"I love standup comedy, and I love comedians. So, the fact that that’s opening up and starting to bud, I wanna see it, I wanna be part of it. I think that’s a positive thing."

Louis CK is co-headlining the Riyadh Comedy Festival with Jimmy Carr, The Guardian reports.