“We are talking to lawyers first”: Mark Sanchez alleged attack victim’s family speak out following Fox News analyst’s arrest

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

The family of the 69-year-old man attacked by former NFL player and current Fox News sports analyst, is breaking their silence. Sanchez allegedly attacked a truck driver, who is being identified as PT, on October 4, in downtown Indianapolis in an altercation with also left the former quarterback with stab injuries.

According to The New York Post, while providing an update on the grease truck driver’s health, his family said,

“He’s OK…We are talking to lawyers first. We want to be careful what’s said. We appreciate that.”

Angela Ganote, a Fox59 Morning News anchor also took to X to share gruesome images of PT, who is currently in the hospital. Ganote added in her note alongside the images,

“His family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue.”

Mark Sanchez, who was also hospitalized after the altercation, was arrested

Mark Sanchez, who was in Indianapolis to analyse and provide commentary for the game between Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders on October 5, was arrested after being treated for his stab wounds.

According to Marca, Sanchez got involved in the altercation with a truck driver sometime after midnight on October 4. Surveillance footage captured the former New York Jets player approaching a truck and opening its door.

As per the investigators, the altercation turned physical and the truck driver attempted to use a pepper spray in self-defense to no effect, after which he stabbed Sanchez in his upper right torso multiple times, noted Marca.

As per an affidavit examined by Fox59’s Angela Ganote, which she shared on X, when Sanchez approached the truck driver being identified as PT, his speech slurred and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the affidavit, PT was at the location while performing his duties as an employee for a cooking oil recycling and disposal company.

The document shared by Ganote recounted the altercation captured through surveillance cameras, and stated,

“Sanchez is seen running after P. T. and the video shows Mr. Sanchez grabbing and throwing P. T. towards the wall of the Westin. It appears that the two men are now fighting between the large metal green dumpster and the truck…P. T. realized things had escalated, and he was now in physical danger, so he reached into his pocket and grabbed his pepper spray and sprayed Mr. Sanchez in the face.”

After using the pepper spray which seemed to have no impact on Sanchez, PT used a knife on the former quarterback “two or three times,” as per the affidavit.

Here are screenshots of the first 4 pages of the Mark Sanchez probable cause.



The next two will be in a second post.

Sanchez was admitted to the hospital with critical injuries, reported TMZ.

At the time, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released a statement on the incident, which read:

“The incident involved two adult males, resulting in one man receiving lacerations and the other sustaining injuries consistent with stab wounds. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident between the two men and not a random act of violence.”

As per another report by TMZ, Sanchez was released from the hospital on Sunday, when he was booked in jail.

As per the news outlet, Sanchez is being charged with unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, battery resulting in injury and public intoxication.