"Something is wrong with this dude": Love Is Blind fans react to Edmond kissing the floor

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 debuted on Netflix with six new episodes on October 1, 2025.

It featured a new lineup of singles who signed up for the unique social experiment to see if they could find their life partners sight unseen.

Among the hopefuls was 29-year-old realtor Edmond, who moved to Denver from his home state of West Virginia after earning his master’s degree.

He had participated in the experiment looking for someone who would be compassionate, friendly, and down-to-earth.

Popular among the female contestants for his quirky personality, he caught the attention of viewers for a different reason.

In episode 2, titled Love Me When I’m Blind?, Edmond was shown lying on the floor in the men’s quarters, kissing it.

Co-star Brenden, who caught Edmond in action, was shocked, as he asked him:

“Ed, the f**k is you doing? What the f**k are you doing?”

When he pointed out that it was unhygienic, Edmond mentioned that his lips had been in “nastier places.” He added that it “felt good kissing something right now too, bro.”

Love Is Blind fans on X expressed their shock, wondering if Edmond was doing alright.

“Bro what is wrong with Edmond??? Why is he kissing the floor???? Something is wrong with this dude,” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind fans were disgusted by Edmond’s actions and worried about his well-being.

“Edmond is not normal right? I am trying to figure out why it needed to be the black man kissing the floor on national tv, I just want to understand,” a fan wrote.

“Edmond from Love is Blind please come to the front! Why are you kissing a dirty a** floor that everybody has been walking all over…I- wthhhh!?” another one commented.

“Okay I’m only 2 episodes into and I’m just so confused as to why Edmond is kissing the floor…….Brenden was rightfully concerned bc wtf,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“Edmund is a good reason why love is blind is scary. Mans was kissing the floor for no reason! Why is his pick in his hair all the time?” a person wrote.

“still haven’t recovered from Edmond eating boogers, and now he’s kissing the floor?!!” another one commented.

“tried not talking s**t about Edmond cos of his trauma but why is this grown a** man making out with the FLOOR??” a fan posted.

Who is Edmond Harvey on Love Is Blind season 9?

The 29-year-old realtor is a resident of Denver, but he was born and raised in West Virginia. Edmond grew up in the foster care system, where he had to stay with “random families,” as his parents did not have custody of him or his brothers.

However, he overcame the challenges of living a difficult childhood and now has a solid relationship with his parents.

“I talk to them regularly. I love them so much,” he said in one of the episodes.

The Love Is Blind star earned both of his degrees in Criminal Justice and Corrections, but now works in real estate.

During a date in the pods, Edmond confessed that he wished to get into education one day.

He also revealed that he played collegiate-level soccer for Fairmont State University. However, as a defensive player, he only played during the 2017 season.

As for his Love Is Blind journey, Edmond developed a bond with Kalybriah Haskin and eventually got engaged to her in episode three of the series.

They started off on a positive note, but their relationship hit a rough patch when Kalybriah refused to engage in s*x before marriage.

It made Edmond wonder if he was more invested in their relationship than she was. Viewers will have to tune in on October 8, 2025, to find out what happened between the two after their argument.

Stay tuned for more updates.