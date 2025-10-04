Taylor Swift sets new US record with 2.7 million sales of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ on its first day

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO STANDALONE PUBLICATION USE (NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE; NO BOOK USE)) Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl album sold a whopping 2.7 million copies on the first day of its release. According to reports from Luminate, the popular data tracking firm, the millions of copies were sold through traditional sales (physical and digital album purchase only).

The new sales estimate means that the Bad Blood hitmaker has beaten her former record of 1.4 million albums in a day and 2.6 million in the first week of the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

This marks the biggest week of Swift’s career and the second-largest album sales record since Luminate began collating data in 1991.

Adele’s 25 remains the album with the highest sales in the first week, 3.378 million.

The Life of a Showgirl also broke the record for most vinyl copies sold in its first week

Taylor Swift’s 12th album has also broken a modern-day record for the most vinyl albums sold in the first week, with 1.2 million copies already sold.

The Tortured Poets Department previously held the record with 859,000 vinyl copies sold in its first week.



Swift recently revealed that she would not be going on tour for Life of a Showgirl in a BBC Radio 1 interview:

“I’m gonna be really honest with you. Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again.”

She added that whilst she enjoyed being on the Eras Tour, it was the most exhausting physical experience:

“I had so much fun on that tour. Obviously, it was the most exhausting challenge ever, physically. I’m so good right now. My joints are good. I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour, and that’s two years of having no other hobbies. And now I have the hobbies again.”

The Eras tour ran from March 2023 to December 2024, with 149 shows across 51 cities. It holds the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time.

After Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album in August 2025, she gave fans opportunities to preorder different versions of the album.

Deadline reported that Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl had earned $15 million in its first day of pre-sales.

The album’s final first-week sales number and debut position on the Billboard 200 chart will be announced on October 12, 2025.

