All about Scarlett White's TikTok with parents Jack White and Karen Elson after her Paris runway debut

Scarlett White hit a big mark in her modeling career as she made her debut on the Paris runway this week. At 19, the daughter of musician Jack White and model Karen Elson walked for the high-end brand Ann Demeulemeester in Paris Fashion Week. To mark the day, Scarlett put up a TikTok video on Saturday (October 4). It was a nice time with her mom and dad, where they all sang to the old Prince hit, "When Doves Cry."

Jack White and Karen Elson reunite in Paris to celebrate daughter Scarlett's runway debut

Jack White and his ex-wife, musician and model Karen Elson, recently delighted fans with a rare family moment shared online. In Paris, the former couple reunited to support their daughter Scarlett at the runway of Ann Demeulemeester. The three are pictured singing together in a light-hearted video, which both White and Elson reposted on social media. Jack White captioned it as:

"In Paris with the fantabulous fam of @scarbarbar and @misskarenelson after Scarlett's runway walk for @anndemeulemeester_official, we sing like this every Saturday, glad we finally filmed it. #scarlettwhite #karenelson #jackwhite"

White joked that this is just what the family does every Saturday, and Elson jokingly praised his daughter on her modeling achievement as well as getting her parents to make a TikTok. Scarlett, born in 2006, is the 19-year-old daughter of the two married from 2005 to 2013. Elson shared the same video on Instagram and captioned it as:

"Congratulations @scarbarbar for walking in your first Parisian runway show and for getting your parents @officialjackwhite to do a TikTok."

Jack White's daughter Scarlett steps into the spotlight, following her own musical path

Scarlett White, the daughter of Jack White, is also entering the limelight as she breaks her own musical trail. She has recently accompanied her father on stage in New York City, and she performed bass with Archbishop Harold Holmes, and previously with him in Nashville, according to NME. Also a co-producer on his 2022 album Fear of the Dawn, Scarlett remains impressive, although Jack says she prefers to do her own thing.

