Who is Carlos Gouvea? Harvard professor on administrative leave after allegedly firing pellet rifle near Temple Beth Zion

Carlos Portugal Gouvea (Image via Harvard Law School)

Carlos Portugal Gouvea, a visiting professor at Harvard Law School, has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly discharging a pellet gun just below a synagogue in Brookline, Massachusetts, on the eve of Yom Kippur.

The 43-year-old representative of the university was arrested Wednesday night, when police responded to the reports of gunfire near Temple Beth Zion on Beacon Street.

Carlos Portugal Gouvea is a lawyer from Brazil, who has substantial expertise in human rights, corporate governance, and environmental law. He was awarded his doctorate (S.J.D.), at Harvard Law School in 2008 and is currently an associate professor at University of São Paulo Law School (USP).

He is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Global Law Institute (IDGlobal), a Brazilian think tank to promote environmental and social justice. According to his bio on Harvard Law School, Gouvea is Director of several research centers at USP, including research groups focused on law and poverty, technology, and health inequality.

His academic research has crossed over into public policy, especially in issues affecting indigenous and marginalized populations. He has consulted for the Brazilian government, the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank on projects on corporate governance, sustainability, and regulatory reform.

In addition to his academic work, Gouvea is recognized as a human rights advocate. Gouvea was a co-founder of the Instituto Sou da Paz and Conectas Human Rights, two of Brazil’s initiatives focused on violence prevention and social justice.

A look into the alleged incident outside Temple Beth Zion and Carlos Portugal Gouvea's involvement

The Brookline police said that the officers responded to a number of reports that stated Gouvea had fired a pellet rifle twice, coming to ultimately say he was “hunting rats.”

The incident drew a significant police presence because members of the synagogue were arriving for Yom Kippur services, which is considered one of the holiest events in the Jewish calendar. Investigators said that there is no evidence indicating that the synagogue was a target.

Two private security guards working at the temple stated that they heard “two loud shots” and observed Gouvea holding a pellet gun. When they approached him, they engaged in a short fight as they attempted to take him into custody.

Gouvea then ran into a nearby home where he was later taken into custody by police. The police later located a car with one of its windows shattered and a pellet located inside of the car.

Gouvea was charged in Brookline District Court with the illegal discharge of a pellet gun, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and malicious destruction of property. He pleaded not guilty to each of the charges during his arraignment on Thursday and was released on his own recognizance. He is next expected to appear in court in early November.