“Why is she rapping like the Old Kanye?”: Netizens react to Doja Cat performing “Gorgeous” on Saturday Night Live

Doja Cat Performs “Gorgeous” on SNL (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Doja Cat made her debut on Saturday Night Live during the show’s October 4 season premiere, delivering performances of two tracks from her newly released album, Vie. The rapper-songwriter opened the show with the Jack Antonoff-produced track “Aaahh Men!”, which featured 80s-inspired visuals that have become a hallmark of her latest musical era.

After the opening act, Doja Cat stepped onto the stage, standing on a massive red rose to sing “Gorgeous”—a saxophone-filled track released from her album Vie. The song focuses on beauty and self-expression and matches the personal yet dramatic vibe of the album. Her appearance on SNL showed off her unique stage style and her talent in mixing visuals with her music.

Doja Cat performs “Gorgeous” on SNL. pic.twitter.com/8T3fktRhYj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

"Why is she rapping like the Old Kanye?" an X user compared Doja and Kanye.

The album Vie, which dropped just last Friday, has already earned a lot of praise. The new album moves away from her earlier record, Scarlet, and leans toward a pop-focused style influenced by her work with Jack Antonoff, the Bleachers frontman. Doja Cat began hinting at this phase back in April.

In August, she surprised fans with an album-listening party, giving them an early preview of her new creative path. The album’s visuals, including a cover showing Doja hanging from a yellow parachute tangled in a tree, have stirred conversations online. Some critics shared their opinions, and the artist has responded to the feedback.

Fans praise Doja Cat’s SNL performance and artistry

Fans responded enthusiastically to Doja Cat’s SNL performance of “Gorgeous,” highlighting her commanding stage presence and artistry.

"look how she doesn’t need backup dancers, a choreo, nothing. just her and the mic. A PERFORMER," an X user commented.

"performing “gorgeous” on snl is such a statement. she’s really in her artistic bag this era," another reacted.

Viewers praised the song’s message and the visual presentation, noting that the performance felt polished and impactful.

"I loveeee this stage setup. And the song seems to have a great message. Her flow was giving “heard em say” by Kanye west," one wrote.

"She really came through, that performance was smooth fire," another user said.

"she needs to push a different song from the album this song is never gonna happen but the performance is cute," a person wrote.

"Her artistry is such a breath of fresh air in this industry right now tbh," another commented.

Doja Cat announces 2026 “Tour Ma Vie” and continues pop evolution

Doja Cat plans to hit the road again in 2026 with her big “Tour Ma Vie” world tour. She will perform in places like the UK, Europe, North America, and Latin America. This shows how much her global fanbase has grown. Fans worldwide can now grab tickets for the UK and other international dates to catch her live shows.

Her first time hosting and performing on SNL, along with the buzz around Vie, hints at how her music keeps changing. She blends theatrical looks, throwback pop vibes, and mixed-genre sounds. These recent stage performances and her tour keep proving that Doja Cat holds a strong place as one of pop music’s most creative and flexible artists today.