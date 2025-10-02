“Why does it have to be her satanist era”: Netizens react as Doja Cat reveals her new Fortnite skin ‘Mother of Thorns’

Doja Cat Unveils ‘Mother of Thorns’ Fortnite Skin Amid Mixed Online Reactions (Photo by Dana Jacobs/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Epic Games has officially revealed a new Fortnite collaboration featuring Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat. The skin, titled “Mother of Thorns,” was announced during a segment where the singer participated in a playful quiz about Fortnite skins before presenting her own in-game design.

This reveal sparked immediate discussion on social media. The "Mother of Thorns" skin shows Doja Cat with a bald-headed look, emphasizing a darker, stylized aesthetic that stands apart from previous celebrity collaborations in Fortnite.

People have said the visual style is more like conceptual and experimental art, not the usual character models you see in the game.

People on the internet had all sorts of thoughts about it.

DOJA CAT's FORTNITE SKIN REVEALED



— HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 2, 2025

"nooo Why does it have to be her satanist era," an X user commented.

Mixed fan reactions to Doja Cat’s “mother of thorns” Fortnite skin

Some fans loved the team-up, calling it a big deal for Fortnite's collection of famous characters. They thought the design was pretty cool.

"What the F**K do you mean she’s a boss. How is she fortnitemares and more importantly WHO GAF," an X user commented.

"We be getting a bald boss," another reacted.

"They made her a fortnitemares boss honestly it's right up her alley this is scarlet her alter ego," one wrote.

Some defended the symbolism behind the rose-and-thorns imagery, countering claims of satanic themes, while many showed excitement at the prospect of both fighting and purchasing the skin.

"people are saying satanic… it says “mother of thorns” and she’s sitting on a rose wearing red cause roses are what?? RED. y’all will reach for anything she literally has spikes in her legs cause roses have what??? THORNS!!" a person wrote.

"WE WILL BE FIGHTING & BUYING HER SKIN!" one said.

"The new Doja Cat skin, Mother Of Thorns, looks incredible as a Fortnitemares Boss! That theme really fits her style," another user wrote.

Doja Cat’s “mother of thorns” skin extends Fortnite’s cultural collaborations

Many community posts mentioned October 9 as the possible launch date for Doja Cat's new Fortnite skin but Epic Games hasn't confirmed when the skin will show up in the in-game item shop.

Until they do, players keep guessing about what cosmetics, emotes, or edit styles might come with the "Mother of Thorns" skin.

This team-up shows how Fortnite keeps changing from just a battle royale game to a bigger cultural hub.

In the last few years, the game has brought in skins and events with big names like Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, LeBron James, and lots of others.

These partnerships often mix gaming, music, and entertainment, giving players a unique experience.

Doja Cat's addition fits this ongoing pattern, with her big online following and music impact matching up well with Fortnite's wide range of players.

As excitement grows, players wait for Epic to share official info about how to get it and what bundles they'll offer.