“Going to rant about his bad breath tomorrow”: Netizens react as Doja Cat reunites with viral “musty” shirt fan

Doja Cat’s reunion with her “musty” t-shirt fan has the internet split between calling it iconic and questioning her motives.

Pop star Doja Cat has sparked yet another wave of chatter online, thanks to an eyebrow-raising reunion with a fan who sent her social feeds spiraling - the fellow behind the “musty t-shirt” moment. The clip that ignited the fuss shows her accepting a tank from influencer Pablo Tamayo, emblazoned with “HOT BOYS KISS BOYS,” followed by a series of hugs and a cheek-kiss. But days later, Doja reclaimed the narrative, dropping a now-deleted post on X that read,

“Bottom line is I’ll smile at you but it doesn’t mean I fk w you … Don’t touch me and man handle me when you don’t even fkin know me,” adding the coup de grâce: “I threw that musty ass shirt away btw.”

The netizens were livid, amused, and everything in between, spitting out hot takes ranging from

“She is going to rant about his bad breath tomorrow” to full-blown analyses of celebrity boundary lines.

Doja Cat and “musty” shirt fan reunite. pic.twitter.com/AcIR3Qs00i — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 9, 2025

All while that “fan” instantly turned the drama into merch gold. Welcome to modern fandom, folks.

What netizens are saying about the Doja Cat and Pablo Tamayo reunion

Once the clip of Doja Cat reuniting with the viral “musty” t-shirt fan hit the timeline, netizens didn’t hesitate to dive in. X (formerly Twitter) lit up with quips, eye-rolls, and conspiracy-level theories about whether this was genuine forgiveness or just a publicity play. Right under the main post, users brought the drama meter up a notch:

“shes probably going to tweet he forced her to make the video and that his breath stank in 12 hours love her though 😭”, a callback to Doja’s earlier boundary-setting post.

Some went full tinfoil hat:

“It was all a PR stunt 😭😭 they really got y’all fighting over this fake drama ijbol.”

The theory being that the so-called beef was engineered for attention. Then came the playful exaggerations:

“Not they worked it out on the remix 😭” And of course, the hyperbolic praise: “Ngl, this is the most iconic reunion of the year 💀”

In context, this isn’t just any random handshake-and-smile. The fan in question, influencer Pablo Tamayo, originally went viral for gifting Doja his “Hot Boys Kiss Boys” tank, prompting hugs and a cheek-kiss, only for her to later post that she “threw that musty ass shirt away.” The initial exchange sparked debates about celebrity boundaries and how quickly a friendly moment can flip.

Now, their unexpected reunion is splitting viewers again: some see it as Doja light-heartedly moving past the drama; others think she’s leaning into the spectacle for engagement. Either way, the tweet threads show that in pop-culture disputes, fans are equal parts jury, roast, and hype.

Revisiting the original meeting: Shirt, squeeze, and shock

Let’s rewind to the source: Doja Cat, fresh off an event, locks eyes with Pablo’s Pride-themed tee. According to him, she called it out, "I like that", prompting him to gift it to her on the spot. The follow-through was a hug, a smile, and a brief exchange that seemed friendly and even playful.

But Doja, in hindsight, interpreted the move as crossing a line, especially given the physical closeness and lack of prior knowledge. Her message: a reminder that appearances don’t always match feelings, and a gut check for both celebs and their fans. The drama wasn’t about a shirt but about how being “approachable” sometimes invites overreach. And that is worth a tweet… or a wardrobe disposal.