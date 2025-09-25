October 2025 full moon will appear as a supermoon lighting up the night sky with a bright glow

JERSEY CITY, NJ - NOVEMBER 15: The full Beaver Supermoon rises behind the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building in New York City as the sun sets on November 15, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

​The full moon in October 2025 is expected to appear brighter and larger than usual. Astronomers say this is because the event will coincide with a supermoon, when the moon moves closer to Earth in its orbit at the same time it reaches its full phase.

​Why the October 2025 moon is called a supermoon

The moon follows an oval-shaped orbit around Earth, which means its distance changes slightly each month. When the full moon happens at the same time the moon is at its closest point to Earth, called perigee, it is known as a supermoon. At this point, the moon can appear up to 14 percent larger and about 30 percent brighter than when it is farther away.

For October 2025, this full moon is expected to rise on October 6 and stay visible through the night. The brighter glow may be noticed most clearly when the moon is near the horizon at moonrise or moonset. This is also when the “moon illusion” makes the moon appear even bigger to the human eye.

Viewing details and what to expect on the night

People across the Northern and Southern Hemispheres will be able to see the October supermoon, provided weather conditions allow clear skies. Observers do not need special equipment to enjoy the event. However, binoculars or a telescope can give a closer look at details on the lunar surface, such as craters and mountain ranges.

The October full moon is sometimes called the “Hunter’s Moon.” This name comes from traditional seasonal calendars in the Northern Hemisphere, where the bright light of this moon helped hunters prepare for winter. While the scientific explanation of the supermoon is tied to orbital mechanics, cultural names like “Hunter’s Moon” show how people have connected these events to everyday life for centuries.

Supermoons in the wider lunar calendar

The October 2025 supermoon is one of several lunar highlights in the time. Other months will feature full moons, but not all of them will be close enough to Earth to qualify as supermoons.

Astronomers note that these events occur several times, depending on how the moon’s route aligns with its phases. Lunar eclipses, blood moons, and blue moons are also part of the lunar timetable.

These events, along with supermoons, continue to intrigue scientists and the public alike, as they give openings to observe the moon in lesser detail and reflect on its part in both wisdom and culture.

After October, the lunar timetable will continue with full moons in November and December, though these won't be supermoons. The coming extensively visible total lunar decline will be in March 2026, adding another major event for skywatchers. For now, the October 2025 supermoon is anticipated to be one of the brightest full moons of the year.