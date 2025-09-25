Is Cipher a human in Gen V season 2? Explained

Gen V Season 2 episode 4 titled ‘Bags’ dropped yesterday, leaving fans stunned with big surprises one after the other.

Dean Cipher has been suspicious from the day he got the authority to run Godolkin University, and yesterday’s episode opened some major revelations about his character.

To answer the major question of whether Dean Cipher is a human or a supe is tricky because Marie has sensed that he does not have Compound V in his system.

However, towards the end of the episode, he revealed to have mind-controlling abilities as he took control of Li's mind during the fight. Whether those powers are his or he is stealing from someone is yet to be known.

After Jordan confessed during her speech that she was the one who attacked Cate instead of the Starlighters and even exposed the truth about Andre’s fate — that he was dead— Cipher called Marie and Li for a chat.

He set up a fight between the two. Reason? Everybody now hates Li because she tried to protect the vicious Starlighters by taking the blame on herself.

This was the actual truth, but Cipher didn’t want the public to hate the ‘number one supe,’ which is why he wanted Marie to fight against Li, making her the next number one supe in Godolkin University.

They did not have the option to deny as Cipher threatened them to take Emma back to Elmira.

They had to agree with what the dean wanted, but they also planned to gain an upper hand on him so that he wouldn’t use the ‘Elmira card’ to get his work done.

Cate, Li, Marie, Emma, and her new buddies decided to learn about Cipher’s secrets and powers so that they could stop the ‘’The Gender Bender vs The Blood Bender’’ fight.

Does Cipher really have any powers?

As they teamed up with Cate, she revealed that she had once noticed a locked door at Cipher’s place and even heard a humming voice coming from inside. They decide to sneak into his house, where they learn that an old, burned man is lying in a hyperbaric chamber.

This locked door was not in the house when Shetty used to live, so this confirms that the connection with the old man in the chamber is related solely to the dean Cipher himself.

However, the old man woke up when Li tried to click a picture. They ran out immediately, but Cipher’s in-house cameras let him know about their sloppy plan.

He texted Cate, ‘’We live in a world of cameras, mor*n. I saw you. Unacceptable.’’ He calls Cate to talk about the same.

Meanwhile, when they sneaked into the house, Cipher was training Marie on how to get control over her powers. No wonder this special training was only for Marie, because she is the actual ‘’Project Odessa.’’

During the training, Marie feels that Cipher does not have Compound V in his bloodstream, making him a normal human being in the school filled with powerful supes.

Now, after a failed plan of sneaking into his house, they tried to make Cipher confess on camera that he is just a human being with no powers. Cate goes to meet him right before the fight begins.

Emma turns into her smaller version, travels from the water pipes to set up the camera, and Marie and Li prep for the ultimate fight.

Cipher’s powers were revealed in Gen V season 2, that he has mind control abilities.

Li and Marie assumed that Cate would make him confess on camera that he is a human, and she would ask him to come to an understanding, starting with ending this fight.

Cipher did confess on camera ‘’You’ve figured out that I’m human,’’ but turned the tables immediately when he picked up the camera and called their plan a ‘’sloppy work.’’

To make the fight happen, he controlled Li’s mind and made him fight by using Li’s abilities against Marie.

However, Marie won the fight, making her the new number one supe. But a big suspense has been created towards the end. Cipher definitely has powers, but what Marie felt — that there was no Compound V in his system — what did that mean?

If there’s no Compound V in his blood, could his powers be linked to the person who is kept in the chamber in his room? Is he experimenting with absorbing powers into himself? Or is he actually Thomas Godolkin, the man who wanted Project Odessa to succeed and to create more powerful supes?

There are still a lot of secrets left to be revealed. It’s clear that Cipher has powers, but whether he’s human or a supe is hard to say, because we still haven’t learned how or where his powers came from.