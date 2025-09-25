Who is Deke’s mother on The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

Becky Moore and Deke Sharpe (Image via CBS Network)

On the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, a new character named Deke has been introduced. Deke is an aspiring fashion designer who came to Los Angeles (where the soap opera is set) to work at the luxury fashion house, Forrester Creations.

His arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful led to immediate fan speculation about his parentage. He is the son of Becky Moore and Deacon Sharpe, but he was swapped at birth by Amber Moore after her stillborn child created a chaotic situation.

Here’s everything to know about Deke Sharpe's real mother on The Bold and the Beautiful

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Becky Moore is the biological mother of Deke. Let's start from the beginning. In the early 2000s, both Amber Moore and her sister Becky Moore got pregnant. Though Becky knew the father of her child, Amber was unsure and prayed it to be her boyfriend, Eric Forrester.

However, as Amber delivered her child, she was left in shock as she found out that her child had passed away during birth. Afraid to lose her child and her boyfriend at the same time, Amber switched her stillborn with her sister Becky’s newborn.

Amber took the child and named him Eric Forrester III, though in the beginning, no one speculated or thought much. However, in a dramatic event, it was revealed that Little Eric is actually the son of Becky and her boyfriend, Deacon. They further claimed their child and named him Deke Sharpe. This had left everyone stunned by bringing out Amber’s scheme.

Further on The Bold and the Beautiful, upon hearing about Amber's move, Eric left her. And Becky took her child and married CJ. However, their marriage was short-lived as Becky died from an illness. Amber later started dating Becky’s ex, CJ. However, nearly a decade later, Amber kidnapped the little kid and flew to Italy.

Anyhow, the character has returned to the soap opera recently, and it looks like he knows who his parents are.

What’s currently happening with Deke?

Deke certainly didn't have a quiet arrival on The Bold and the Beautiful. When he first popped up on the September 16, 2025, episode, he immediately landed right in the middle of classic soap opera drama, getting into a crazy run-in with Luna, and everyone thought she was dead!

Beyond the immediate chaos, Deke’s character is significant for another reason: he's been introduced as one half of the soap's first gay male couple. Anyhow, in the most recent episode of the daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on September 24, 2025, Deke met with his father, Deacon.

Deacon expressed how Little D is not little anymore and hugged his son. Anyhow, Deke further revealed that he had a run-in with Luna, to which Deacon was left in shock. As it is known, Deacon does not like Luna and has expressed his feelings about the same to his current wife, and Luna’s grandmother, Shaeila Carter.

Their conversation was interrupted by Sheila's arrival. After Deke quickly said goodbye to Remy, he confronted Sheila about the shocking news that Luna was still alive. Unbeknownst to them, Deacon hadn't left the vicinity; he remained close by, eavesdropping on their entire exchange.

