Is the Tesla Pi Phone real or fake? Viral pictures debunked

Rumors related to Tesla smartphone have previously went viral on social media (Image via Getty)

Tesla has been creating headlines after reports of a new smartphone titled Pi started getting attention. The news is being spread through multiple Facebook pages, such as Trend Fuel, stating that it is priced at $789.

However, the rumor is not true as Tesla has not launched any new phone or shared any announcement so far. Furthermore, the company CEO, Elon Musk, has also not commented on such devices or addressed his plans for the same.

Notably, the alleged reports of the phone claimed that it has been equipped with Starlink connectivity through which people can access the internet anywhere around the world, specifically if they don’t have Wi-Fi or a SIM card. The facility would be helpful in places like deserts and mountains.

The phone’s other facilities include solar charging, neural-link sync potential, and crypto mining features. The reports mentioned that the device provides a “direct satellite internet”, resolving the issues of monthly data bills and roaming charges. Trend Fuel’s caption in their Facebook post also reads:

“Rumors are swirling about Pi OS integrating Tesla car controls, AI-based photography, and a partnership with SpaceX for live video transmission. The Pi Phone isn’t trying to compete in Apple’s world. It’s building a new one. One powered by the sky, not towers. One designed for digital nomads, explorers, and forward-thinkers.”

As of this writing, Tesla or Elon has not responded to the ongoing rumors about the new smartphone.

Elon Musk has previously responded to the possibilities of Tesla launching a phone

As mentioned, rumors related to a new smartphone developed by the company are trending everywhere. Similar reports have previously gone viral, with all of them being revealed to be fake.

The latest case happened in December 2024, with multiple posts claiming the same specifications, except for a difference in the price, which was revealed to be $299. Fact Crescendo stated at the time that the company was developing other products like Cybertruck, a Model Y car, a second-generation Roadster, Robotaxi, Robovan, and more.

In 2020, Elon Musk addressed the possibilities of Tesla bringing a phone as he replied to a news piece from Clean Technica confirming that the company was not developing any smartwatches. Musk wrote that “Neuralinks” were the future instead of smartwatches and phones, saying that they are “yesterday’s technology.”

Musk appeared for a Q&A session in Philadelphia in October 2024, where he said that he expects that Tesla will never have to launch a phone, adding that the idea for the same “makes me want to die.” He elaborated:

“I do think that the various companies, Apple and Google, Android and whatnot, they need to make sure they don’t have a heavy hand in the app store, or they will create a forcing function for there to be a competitor. But man, I dread the idea of making a phone. But if that turns out to be necessary, we’ll do it, but hopefully it is not necessary.”

Meanwhile, Tesla has recently brought a new update for a better use of Live Activities, where the activity will be displayed when the vehicle is being serviced by any technician.