Tyler the creator, Kali Uchis unfollow D4vd after teen Celeste Rivas identified as decomposed body found in Tesla

d4vd performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The music world was shocked when the decayed corpse of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas was found in a Tesla registered to up-and-coming singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke.

The troubling case not only stirred a police investigation but also a visible distancing from other fellow artists such as Tyler, the Creator and Kali Uchis, who both recently unfollowed D4vd on social media.

D4VD's posts and reposts on TikTok… this man was dropping signs the whole time Celeste was missing, wtf.

A couple of days prior, on September 8, authorities in Los Angeles found Rivas' body in the trunk of a Tesla that had been impounded just days earlier after the car had been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills, where acquaintances had noticed a terrible smell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed the body was Celeste Rivas, a teenager from Lake Elsinore, California, who had been missing since April 2024.

The body was decomposing, but partially intact, with identifying features including a tattoo on her finger that says "Shhh."

Though investigators stated they were labeling the death "deferred," the cause of death was still yet to be determined.

D4vd’s connection and fallout in the music industry

The Tesla that Rivas was found in belongs to D4vd, a 20-year-old musician, who is mostly known for his Tik Tok hits Here With Me and Romantic Homicide.

He is not a suspect in the investigation indicated by the police, but is fully cooperating with investigators.

According to a spokesperson for D4vd, the musician postponed future concerts, including one in Seattle, in order to be available for law enforcement.

According to TMZ and other reports, the musician has probably returned to Los Angeles as the case develops.

The repercussions related to the situation have been immediate. Kali Uchis, who just worked with D4vd on the song Crashing, announced that she would remove all their songs from every streaming service.

This latest move shows the ongoing pressure in the industry to take clear action when an artist is accused of serious allegations or other public controversies, some even before any criminal charges are filed.

Kali Uchis shares she will be taking down her collaboration with d4vd.

In addition to Uchis, a number of artists, from Tyler, the Creator to Daniel Caesar, have unfollowed D4vd on social media, and while none of them have issued a public statement, it is being interpreted that they are attempting to separate themselves from the artist amid controversy.

The Los Angeles Police Department is still acquiring evidence in the case, including surveillance video of the area surrounding the site in which the Tesla was left, in an effort to determine who was driving that vehicle prior to the car being towed.

The detectives are also working to determine when Rivas died and if other people were involved. D4vd is still under examination but has not been charged yet.

The investigation is still unfolding and everyone in the music industry and the public is waiting to hear more.