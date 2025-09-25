The Young and the Restless spoilers for next 2 weeks (September 26 to October 3, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Clockwise from left, Cane, Claire, Holden, Daniel and Tessa on The Young and the Restless

Changing of sides will bring unusual allies together on The Young and the Restless in the upcoming storyline. As Cane’s presence threatens Genoa City businesses, former rivals will consider joining forces. Elsewhere, Claire is tempted to turn to Holden despite Victoria’s misgivings. Meanwhile, Tessa has support from Daniel in her upcoming sleuthing.

The past few weeks on The Young and the Restless played out Billy’s yo-yoing position. To start with, he seemed to accept Cane’s offer and let Sally walk out on him. He also pushed Jack to withdraw the funds for Abbott Communications, leaving Sally jobless. However, Cane dropped him from his team, leaving Billy furious. As such, he threatened Cane and tried to get Sally back on his side.

Elsewhere, Claire resisted Kyle’s attempts to get their relationship back on track. As such, Kyle was seen taking advice from Victoria and getting into another altercation with Audra. Claire, on the other hand, bonded with Holden as the latter stayed charmingly supportive.

Meanwhile, Mariah informed Tessa about leaving town to go into therapy after her attempt at killing someone. She also met Daniel to request him to take care of Tessa and Aria in her absence. Tessa and Daniel later shared their notes on Mariah on the long-running CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless: Cane’s enemies collaborate

Recently, Victor blackmailed Colin to expose his fraud if he did not get his hands on Cane’s AI software. He also promised to let the newcomer run Jabot after the takeover. However, given the small window for the deal, Cane refused Victor’s proposal. On the other hand, Cane offered Billy the software to spy on Newman Enterprises.

With the story exposed before Jack, and Billy wanting to join his brother to take revenge on Cane, the Abbott patriarch will consider joining forces against Cane. The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Jack will approach Victor for collaboration. While the two will refuse to trust each other, they may agree that together they make a formidable force.

As such, Cane may find himself getting attacked by multiple enemies. However, he may be able to withstand and fight back.

The Young and the Restless: Claire’s interest in Holden intensifies

Claire received support from Holden when Kyle was in France and she lost her father. As such, she developed trust towards him early on in their acquaintance. Recently, her fallout with Kyle has pushed her further into Holden’s orbit. The latter also hinted at his growing feelings for her. Moreover, he offered to take her to LA with him, advising her to step away from her stressful relationship.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will likely find Claire agreeing to go on the short trip despite refusing initially. Victoria may also land in LA to keep an eye on her daughter. Meanwhile, Victoria will have word from Nate, who may hint at Holden’s dubious past.

However, despite Victoria’s concerns, Claire will look for an exciting time with Holden, given that her relationship with Kyle has taken a beating due to a lack of trust. Holden may welcome this opportunity to get Claire into a romantic connection.

The Young and the Restless: Tessa finds a caring friend in Daniel

Recently, Mariah left town after entreating Daniel to look out for Tessa and Aria. However, Tessa wants to know the whole truth behind Mariah’s actions and her mental state. As such, she wants to visit the hotel where Mariah attempted to kill a person, and investigate the events.

The Y&R spoilers suggest that Tessa will have Daniel with her during her sleuthing. The two will look for clues to unravel the mystery of Mariah’s situation. During this time, Tessa and Daniel’s friendship may turn into something closer. Whether they give in to passion during their traumatic probe remains to be seen.

Continue watching The Young and the Restless to catch the results of Tessa’s investigation as the unexpected truce between Jack and Victor surprises all in town.