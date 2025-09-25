NASA spacecraft goes missing after launch during moon mission as scientists investigate what went wrong

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: In this handout provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with the Psyche spacecraft onboard is launched from Launch Complex 39A, October 13, 2023 at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA's Psyche spacecraft will travel to a metal-rich asteroid by the same name orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter to study its composition. The spacecraft also carries the agency's Deep Space Optical Communications technology demonstration, which will test laser communications beyond the Moon. (Photo by Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)

​NASA has confirmed that a spacecraft launched for a moon mission has gone missing shortly after leaving Earth. The space agency said contact with the craft was lost, and efforts are underway to understand what went wrong during the mission.

What NASA said about the missing spacecraft

The spacecraft was launched as part of a mission designed to test new systems that could be used for future lunar exploration. According to NASA, communication was lost not long after the launch. Without signals coming back from the spacecraft, its location and status remain unclear.

Officials said losing contact this early in the mission makes it difficult to determine whether the problem is with the spacecraft’s systems, its power supply, or other technical issues. Engineers are now reviewing the data available from launch to try to trace the last signals received.

​Concerns about power and battery life

One area of concern is whether the spacecraft’s batteries have failed. NASA scientists explained that if the batteries are no longer working, it may not be possible to restart the craft or re-establish contact. Once power is gone, communication systems also shut down, leaving the spacecraft effectively lost in space.

Engineers continue to monitor any faint signals in hopes that communication might be restored. However, experts acknowledge that if the spacecraft cannot generate or store enough power, chances of recovery are low.

Why this mission mattered

The missing spacecraft was part of NASA's overall preparations for future Artemis missions to the moon. The future missions are intended to return astronauts to the lunar surface and establish long-term exploration systems.

Even though the craft was not carrying humans, it was meant to test critical technologies. Losing the spacecraft is unfortunate, but officials emphasized that such setbacks are not uncommon in space travel, where technology is taken to its edge.

Next steps for NASA

Investigators now are beginning to look at what probably led to the breakdown. Possible explanations include battery issues, breakdowns in the communications system, or problems with the launch sequence itself.

NASA stated the probe will be time-consuming, as teams need to examine with care the data gathered before contact was lost.

The space agency added that though this loss is regrettable, lessons will be drawn from it for use in subsequent missions. Developing systems that will eventually assist astronauts in space is a standard process of testing uncrewed spacecraft.

Space agencies around the world are usually plagued by failures when they launch new missions. Previously, NASA and other institutions have lost spacecraft because of navigation malfunctions, mechanical failure, or power system failure. These have prompted redesigning and planning for subsequent missions.

The lost spacecraft is the latest addition to the list of challenges NASA has encountered as it plans for future missions to the moon. Nevertheless, the agency maintains that its objectives remain unchanged: to send astronauts back to the moon's surface and establish a sustainable presence on and around the moon. In the meantime, engineers persist in looking for any traces of the vanished craft. I