What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 24, 2025

Diane Jenkins (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless which aired on September 24, 2025, Billy Abbott tried to win back Sally Spectra’s trust, while Michael Baldwin kept secrets from Lauren. At the same time, Kyle Abbott clashed with Audra Charles in a heated fight.

Diane Jenkins Abbott stood her ground when Audra pushed her, sparking tense words between them. Jack Abbott tried to calm things, but family tensions and Cane Ashby’s growing threat made matters worse.

By the end, Billy’s obsession risked spiraling out of control, Sally doubted her future, and Michael tested his marriage by sharing only part of the truth.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Jack and Diane intervene in Kyle and Audra’s fight

At the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Kyle Abbott and Audra Charles got into a loud argument until Jack and Diane stepped in to stop it. Jack pulled Kyle aside for coffee, but Audra mocked him for always needing his father.

When Diane defended Kyle, Audra brought up her troubled past, accusing her of still influencing her son. Diane fired back, saying Audra was bitter because she would never have Kyle.

Billy plots against Cane while reaching out to Sally

At the park on The Young and the Restless, Billy Abbott focused on bringing down Cane Ashby and pushed his investigator for more proof. He then asked Sally Spectra to meet him, despite her doubts.

Billy admitted betraying her trust and said he realized how much she gave up for him. He begged for forgiveness, but Sally stayed unsure, worried his obsession was just another destructive pattern.

Jack, Diane, and Kyle strategize about Cane

Back at the jazz lounge, Jack, Diane, and Kyle talked about the trouble Billy was causing. Since Billy had declared war on Cane, they worried his reckless choices could hurt them all. Jack said they needed a united front and a careful plan, warning that one mistake could leave the family exposed.

Diane agreed that Billy had to be stopped before his anger went too far. Kyle, still upset after his fight with Audra, reluctantly joined in, realizing they all needed to keep Billy under control. Together, the Abbotts faced the challenge of stopping Cane without being pulled down by Billy’s actions.

Michael and Lauren’s tense dinner

At Society, Michael Baldwin planned a romantic dinner for Lauren Fenmore Baldwin, but the night soon turned tense. Lauren asked about Michael’s recent absences and whether Victor Newman had drawn him into another scheme. Michael tried to calm her, saying his loyalty was with her, yet his unclear answers only deepened her doubt.

Lauren made it clear that secrets would not be accepted in their marriage. She warned that any betrayal would be unforgivable. The dinner briefly paused when Fenmore called to surprise his parents, but Lauren quickly returned to pressing Michael for the truth.

At last, Michael admitted that Cane Ashby was trying to destroy Genoa City, and he might be the only one who could stop him. His words left Lauren shaken, torn between fear for the city and worry that her husband was caught in a dangerous game that could risk both their marriage and lives.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

