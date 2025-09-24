Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sophia spikes Holly’s drink, blackout chaos strikes Salem, and Marlena collapses

EJ DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on September 25, 2025, viewers can expect schemes, emotional tests, and shocking secrets to come out. The episode will mix suspense, romance, and twists in classic DOOL style.

At the center of the action, Sophia Choi takes her plotting to a new level, putting Holly Jonas in a dangerous spot at her dorm. Marlena Evans also faces a scary health crisis, while Sarah and Xander get pulled back into old feelings. Meanwhile, other relationships are pushed to the limit, and the blackout sets off more chaos around Salem.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on September 25, 2025

Sophia spikes Holly’s drink and sets a trap

Sophia has been showing up with sneaky plans aimed at upsetting Holly and the people close to her. When she visits Holly and Arianna Horton’s dorm room, she spots the perfect chance to mess with Holly’s drink.

After Holly is knocked out by what she consumes, Sophia takes things further by setting up embarrassing photos that could spark rumors about Holly and Johnny DiMera. This risky plan could cause serious trouble for Johnny and Chanel’s marriage while also using Holly’s old crush on Johnny to make the scheme more believable.

Blackout chaos hits Salem

The sudden blackout throws Salem into darkness, opening the door for trouble and confusion. For Sophia, the loss of power gives her the excuse to stay near Holly and Ari without looking suspicious. The blackout also sets the stage for more lies and schemes to grow, making sure Sophia’s plotting affects many different lives across Salem.

Sarah and Xander face old feelings

Sarah Horton and Xander Kiriakis share a long history filled with ups and downs, including betrayal, forgiveness, and a strong pull toward each other. When the blackout hits, Sarah encourages Xander to forget the past and think about starting over.

Their romantic tension grows too strong to ignore, leading to a kiss that brings back their old spark. This moment leaves questions about whether they are truly ready to rebuild the love they once had.

Belle and EJ clash during the blackout

Belle Black and EJ DiMera’s troubled relationship comes back into focus when they get stuck in an elevator during the citywide blackout. Being trapped in the small space, along with their unresolved issues, makes Belle’s frustration boil over as she calls out EJ for the way he treated her before.

Their argument grows heated, adding more tension to the night and showing that even with everything going on, their old problems are still painful and far from settled.

Marlena collapses during a frightening moment

At the townhouse, Marlena Evans suddenly collapses and is left unconscious. This scary moment raises fresh concerns about her health since she has already faced problems with her “Queen of the Night” memories and other serious medical issues.

The blackout may make things even worse, and fans will see her rushed to the hospital for treatment. The big question is whether this will be another turning point in her fight to stay strong.

In Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, viewers can expect an intense mix of danger, romance, and emotional drama. From Sophia’s sneaky plan to Marlena’s health scare and Sarah’s renewed feelings for Xander, the people of Salem will face challenges that could change their relationships and shape what comes next.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

