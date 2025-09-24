Big Brother 27 spoilers: Strategic seeds get planted as discussions turn to jury votes and final three paths

Morgan Pope from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

In the latest Big Brother 27 live feeds on September 23, 2025, strategic considerations among the houseguests are becoming increasingly central to discussions about jury votes and potential paths to the final three. Head of Household Morgan has nominated Ava and Ashley, with Morgan also winning the Power of Veto.

Conversations among houseguests reveal early planning for possible endgame scenarios, including considerations of jury management and social relationships. Discussions indicate that each player is evaluating both competition outcomes and potential votes.

Houseguests navigate endgame decisions and jury dynamics on Big Brother 27

HOH conversations between Morgan and Vinny

At 9:40 p.m. in the HOH room, Morgan and Vinny discussed how Vinny should communicate with Ava after she approached him regarding pizza. Vinny asked what he should say, noting that Ava had brought up the topic when he came upstairs to deliver the pizza.

Morgan responded that she had a feeling a conversation had already taken place and that she wanted the veto meeting to be completed, emphasizing that the plans were "set in stone."

The discussion then turned to comparisons between social gameplay and competition outcomes. Vinny mentioned that he considered his social game to be effective but recognized that his "jury management" had been lacking.

Morgan replied that she was uncertain about the state of her own jury management. Vinny reflected on a prior decision, saying,

"It was the one decision that hurt me the most. I’ll say that. It hurt it like on a deep, deep level… It genuinely hurt me at a deep core level of my person."

Morgan responded that Vinny’s actions "do not mean" he was not a good person, emphasizing that he was simply "playing a game."

Bedroom discussion between Morgan and Ava

At 11:30 p.m., Morgan and Ava discussed potential outcomes if Morgan ended up on the nomination block.

Morgan indicated that if the choice came down to him and Vinny, he believed he would be the one leaving the house, emphasizing that he understood the situation and accepted it as part of the game, referring to the scenario as "on the block."

Ava responded by acknowledging Morgan’s statement and added that, to be honest, she was considering the circumstances carefully. Morgan then assessed relationships with other houseguests and mentioned that, between Ava and Will, he would lean toward Ava based on her "stronger relationships" with members of the jury.

Ava referenced potential considerations about Will, saying,

"If Will really loved me, he would understand, and he would want me to do that."

Morgan agreed with it, and Ava then explained that this conversation in the room was not the first time someone had such "thoughts." They also discussed final HOH considerations, with Morgan agreeing in response to Ava.

Conversations between Ava and Ashley

Ava later talked to Ashley and shared the details of her earlier conversation with Morgan. She explained that she had told Morgan he could beat both her and Ashley in a game scenario, highlighting the word "beat" to indicate competition outcomes.

Ashley acknowledged this and mentioned that she had been actively "planting seeds" with other houseguests throughout the day. Ava also explained that if Will truly supported her, he would understand any decision she made in the game, including choices that might be against him.

She added that any new information could potentially influence how another houseguest reacts in upcoming decisions.

Stay tuned for more updates.