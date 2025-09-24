Dancing with the Stars season 34 episode 2 recap: The dancers face One-Hit Wonders and a shocking double elimination

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson on Dancing with the Stars season 34 (Image via Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

On September 23, 2025, the second episode of Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars featured the night when both the professionals and the celebrities had to choose one of the "One-Hit Wonders" to perform their dance.

The very first episode, which was a no-elimination event, had the contestants all going back to the dance floor. For their debut performances, each of the couples picked a song by a one-hit-wonder artist to dance to.

Two pairs were removed from the competition as a result of the double elimination that followed the night. The decisions for the eliminations, together with the voting results, were based on the scores from the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, and the viewers.

Episode 2 highlights on Dancing with the Stars Season 34

Performances and scores

Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a Jive to Lou Bega's Mambo No. 5. Each judge gave them 7, which summed to 21 for the week and 34 for the two weeks combined.

Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov performed a Cha Cha to Rhythm of the Night by Corona, judged 6 from Hough, 7 from Inaba, and 6 from Tonioli. Their total was 19, and 31 for the two weeks.

Andy Richter and Emma Slater danced a Tango to It’s Raining Men by The Weather Girls, with scores of 5, 6, and 5, which were a total of 16 for this week and 25 for two weeks in total. Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong danced a Foxtrot to Lovefool by The Cardigans, each judge giving a score of 7, for a total of 21 this week and 34 overall.

Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa performed a Jive to Maniac by Michael Sembello, earning a score of 7 from Hough, 8 from Inaba, and 7 from Tonioli. The total this week was 22 and 32 overall. Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson danced a Cha Cha to Baby Got Back by Sir Mix-A-Lot, and scored a total of 5 from each judge for a total of 15 and 24 for two weeks.

Additional routines

Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik did a Quick Step to A-Ha's Take On Me, got 7, 7, and 8 from the judges, making a total of 22 and 34 points. Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced a Tango to Move Your Feet by Junior Senior, got 7, 8, and 7 from the judges, and a total of 22 and 37 points.

Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten performed their Jive to Hey Mickey! by Toni Basil, scored 7 from each judge, giving a total of 21 and 33 points. Baron Davis and Britt Stewart danced a Samba to Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison, received 6 from each of the judges for a total of 18 and 28 points.

Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas danced a Cha Cha to Play That Funky Music by Wild Cherry, got 7, 7, and 8 from the judges, and made a total of 22 and 37 points. Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko performed a Tango to What Is Love by Haddaway, scoring 7 from each judge for a total of 21 and 35 points.

Dylan Efron and Danielle Karagach did a Samba to Macarena by Los Del Río, got 6, 7, and 7 from the judges, received 20 points and 30 points in total. Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold performed a Cha Cha to Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65, got 6 from each judge for a total of 18 and 28 points.

Double elimination results

At the conclusion of the episode, Baron Davis, with partner Britt Stewart, and Corey Feldman, along with partner Jenna Johnson, were out of the competition.

Their elimination was the result of the mix of judges' ratings and votes from the audience. Both couples supported their teammates very much and expressed their gratitude to them for the chance to participate in the season.

The next episode, which is scheduled to air on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, will feature the “TikTok Night” theme, with each celebrity performing a routine set to a viral song.

