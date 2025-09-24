Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 24, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! is a beloved game show that continues to captivate audiences around the world. Tonight, September 24, 2025, Jeopardy! Season 42, game 13, the contestants will face off in a new episode of the 42nd season. The challenge awaits with another round of exciting questions and tough competition.

Tonight's Final Jeopardy! will cover current and past history. As usual, contestants must answer the question in time. The thrill and anticipation of these moments have made Jeopardy! a TV staple in America.

The final response references the 2011 national protests against economic inequality and corporate greed. Social activism in the early 21st century was shaped by the Zuccotti Park movement. Jeopardy!'s intellectual challenges and unique format have made it a quiz show classic.

Unlike traditional game shows, contestants must answer questions. The 1964 show is still one of the most popular on TV and has won multiple Emmys. As the 42nd season continues, fans eagerly await each new competition twist.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode on September 24, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy Round

Contestants start Jeopardy! with six categories and a variety of clues. With a variety of topics, the round sets up the competition. Players must quickly solve clues to score and gain an advantage. Standout players like Steven Olson are strategic. His success in previous rounds relied on his ability to choose clues that maximize points.

Double Jeopardy Round

Later in the game, Double Jeopardy! raises the stakes. This round doubles clue values, adding pressure to contestants. This round often changes the game as players search for high-value clues to catch up or extend their leads. Point values increase intensity, keeping contestants and viewers on edge. It's crucial to determining who advances to Final Jeopardy!

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer and Solution

The Final Jeopardy! clue today is in the category, The 21st Century.

A 2011 email said, “On September 17, we want to see 20,000 people…set up tents, kitchens, peaceful barricades and” these 3 words

The correct answer: What is “occupy Wall Street”?

In 2011, people protested corporate greed and social inequality. Although the movement did not change policy, it started a global conversation about wealth inequality. Social activist "Occupy Wall Street" and its slogan "We are the 99%" remain relevant in economic fairness discussions.

About Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Jaedon Jerue – The Math Teacher

Jaedon Jerue teaches 7th-grade math in Danville, Illinois. On Jeopardy, his education and problem-solving experience may help him think quickly and analytically. Jaedon's calmness and knowledge have impressed audiences despite his inexperience with competitive game shows. His methodical approach to the questions makes him a strong contestant tonight, but the other players are competitive.

Natalie Shapero – The English Professor



Natalie Shapero is an English professor from Los Angeles, California. Since she studied literature and the humanities, she uses her knowledge well in the game. The quick responses in earlier rounds show Natalie's ability to stay calm under pressure, and her broad knowledge makes her a formidable opponent. She may outperform Steven Olson in some categories due to her academic background.

Steven Olson – The Band Director



Steven Olson, a Princeton, Illinois band director, won $57,089 in three days on Jeopardy! His broad knowledge and confident play have won over fans. Steven is a favorite to win again tonight due to his calm and strategic approach. His ability to perform under pressure has allowed him to maintain his lead throughout his previous games. It will be exciting if Steven wins his fourth straight tonight.

The Jeopardy! winner tonight will be revealed at the end of the episode. With so many talented contestants, anyone could win. Watch the thrilling finale to find out how it ends. Jeopardy! remains one of the most entertaining and thought-provoking game shows. Watch the latest episode tonight to find out who wins!