What role did Tricia Cast play on The Young and the Restless? Character details explored

Tricia Cast aka Nina Webster (Image via Instagram/ @triciacast)

On the daytime soap opera The Young and the Restless, Tricia Cast portrayed the role of Nina Webster. Tricia introduced the character of Nina on the soap opera in 1968 and has been appearing on the show in a recurring capacity ever since.

From a runaway pregnant teen to a renowned novelist, Nina Webster's life in Genoa City has been marked by loss, romance, and shocking revelations. Her story is one of enduring a series of personal tragedies only to emerge with a resilient spirit.

Here’s everything to know bout Nina Webster from The Young and the Restless

Nina Webster is a fictional character on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Nina first appeared as a pregnant runaway teenager, seeking shelter at Rose DeVille's boarding house. Despite Nina's fierce desire to keep her child, Rose stole her baby boy and subsequently fled town, leaving Nina devastated.

She then embarked on a new path and set her sights on wealthy Phillip Chancellor III. After seducing him, she became pregnant with his child. She gave birth to Phillip Chancellor IV and married Phillip. Their union was short-lived, however, ending with Phillip's violent death in a car crash.

Further on, in The Young and the Restless, Nina inherited a substantial fortune, making her an easy mark for the con artist David Kimble. When Nina uncovered the truth about him, she shot him in what was ruled as self-defense.

After Ryan and Victoria divorced, Nina and Ryan stayed together. Nina became pregnant, but tragically lost the baby. This loss solidified Ryan's feelings, and he realized how much he cared for her.

The relationship eventually soured when Nina developed feelings for Cole Howard (also married to Victoria). When Cole rejected her, and Ryan began to show interest in Tricia Dennison, a heartbroken Nina attempted to commit suicide, but remained unsuccessful. Following her recovery, she left Genoa.

The character of Nina further returned to The Young and the Restless to attend a funeral. However, further it was revealed: the child raised as Phillip was switched at birth by a jealous and drunk Katherine. Jill's true son, Cane Ashby, had returned.

Nina further demanded that Phillip’s body be exhumed for a DNA test. However, when the casket was discovered to be empty, Nina insisted Cane submit to DNA testing to verify his claim as Jill’s biological son.

Initially, she suspected Cane of tampering with the frozen blood samples. However, a major plot twist unfolded when the real Phillip returned to save Cane. Further on The Young and the Restless, Nina's son, Phillip IV, now going by "Chance" Chancellor, returned from serving in Iraq. Nina was eager for a reunion between father and son, but Chance was horrified and initially refused to reconnect with Phillip.

Nina began a surprising romance with her friend, Paul Williams, after becoming suspicious of his frequent dates with Jill. She discovered they were feigning a relationship as an excuse to work on a secret case together. A confrontation on Thanksgiving led to a kiss, and the two began to date.

The character was last seen on The Young and the Restless in 2023, when she ran into Heather and Ronan at Crimson Lights and dragged them back to the Chancellor mansion to see Murphy.

