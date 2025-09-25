Powerball winning numbers announced for Wednesday’s $127 million jackpot drawing

CALIFORNIA, USA - JULY 11: Lottery tickets are seen at a gas station as giant Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow more than $1B combined, in Trona, California, United States on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot once again caught attention across the country. On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the winning figures were blazoned for the $127 million prize. The drawing, one of the biggest lottery games in the U.S., had players checking their tickets to see if they had matched. The winning figures were 7, 24, 32, 46, 61, and the Powerball was 19. The Power Play multiplier for the draw was 3x. Lottery officers verified the results soon after, and players began to look at their tickets to find out if they had won.

Details on the jackpot and prize structure

The announced jackpot for this drawing was $127 million, with an estimated cash value of$ 59.6 million. To win the jackpot, a player must match all five white balls drawn, plus the red Powerball.

If no ticket matches all six numbers, the jackpot rolls over to the next drawing and grows bigger. Powerball also gives out several smaller prizes besides the main jackpot.

Players who match five white balls without the Powerball win $1 million. Smaller prizes are also available. Matching four white balls and the Powerball gives $50,000.

The smallest prize is $4 for matching only the Powerball. The Power Play option can increase non-jackpot prizes. It can multiply winnings by two, three, four, five, or even 10 times, depending on the multiplier drawn.

Participation and ticket sales

Powerball is played in 45 countries, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets bring$ 2 each, with the Power Play option available for a fresh $1.

Drawings are held three times per week — every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. Players can buy tickets until deals close in their state, generally one to two hours before.

State lottery agencies remind players to check the deadlines for their area and to keep tickets in a safe place.

Winners and claims process

As of Thursday morning, lottery officials had not confirmed if anyone won the jackpot in the September 24 drawing. If no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot will roll over and grow for the next drawing on Saturday, September 27. Smaller prizes are being checked by local lottery offices.

Prizes of $50,000 or less can usually be claimed at certified retailers. Bigger prizes must be collected from the state lottery headquarters or by mail. Winners normally have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize, but the time limit can change based on state rules.

Unless someone on September 24 claimed the $127 million jackpot, the coming delineation is likely to advance the aggregate to around$ 140 million. As ever, sanctioned results and new jackpot values will be validated by Powerball officers prior to the coming draw. As it stands, September 24 results have now joined Powerball's long history of drawings that have continued to draw in millions of hopeful actors across the country.