Leanne’s new Netflix special ‘Unspeakable Things’ brings Southern charm with sharp humor

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: Leanne Morgan attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's “Leanne" at Warner Bros. Studios on July 14, 2025 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Few comedians capture the heart of America quite like Leanne Morgan. With her unmistakable Tennessee drawl, stories about family life, and a delivery that’s equal parts maternal and mischievous, Morgan has carved a unique lane in the stand-up world. Her latest Netflix special, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, proves why she’s become one of comedy’s most beloved voices.

Directed by Manny Rodriguez and filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina, the hour-long set follows Morgan as she balances newfound Hollywood fame, grandmotherhood, and her ever-stubborn husband, Chuck Morgan — a recurring character in her act. The special blends her Southern charm with self-deprecating humor about aging, family, and the absurdities of success. Following the viral triumph of her first Netflix special, I’m Every Woman (2023), which became the platform’s most-watched stand-up by a female comic that year, Morgan returns sharper, more confident, and just as delightfully relatable.

Release details for Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things explored

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things premiered on November 4, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Fans can stream the special worldwide, joining the platform’s growing library of original comedy programming.

The release follows Morgan’s banner year, which includes her Netflix sitcom Leanne — co-created with Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin — and a breakout film debut alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell in the Amazon Prime romantic comedy You’re Cordially Invited. Netflix confirmed that the special is part of Morgan’s multi-project deal, ensuring more stand-up hours are already on the horizon.

Within days of release, Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things shot to No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10, a testament to her fast-growing audience that spans generations and regions. Whether you’re watching from Knoxville or California, her humor hits home.

About Leanne Morgan

Born and raised in Adams, Tennessee, Leanne Morgan has become a symbol of what happens when patience, faith, and pure storytelling talent finally converge. At 60, she’s proof that comedy doesn’t belong only to the young and edgy. Morgan’s career started in the most unlikely place — selling jewelry door-to-door. Her charm and quick wit during those sales calls led to local comedy gigs, and eventually, to viral success with her Dry Bar special in 2018, which racked up over five million YouTube views.

Between her Netflix specials, bestselling memoir (What in the World?!), and her hit sitcom, Morgan has quietly become one of the highest-grossing women in stand-up comedy — and she’s only getting started.

Everything we know about Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things

In Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, Morgan opens with gratitude for her fans before diving into a string of riotous, true-to-life stories. She reflects on the chaos of filming her first sitcom in Los Angeles, adjusting to fame while still being a wife and grandmother from Knoxville. The special moves seamlessly from tales about CBD gummies gone wrong to a hysterical account of visiting Atlanta’s infamous Clermont Lounge — a strip club that leaves the self-described “good Christian woman” equal parts scandalized and entertained. Morgan also shares glimpses of her Hollywood experiences, from working alongside Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell to playfully flirting with Pedro Pascal at the Emmys.

With Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things, Netflix continues its streak of spotlighting distinctive comedic voices. Morgan’s latest outing captures everything fans love about her: self-awareness, storytelling, and that singular Southern charm.