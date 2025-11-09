Is the Yes King guy dead? All about viral TikTok star Michael Willis Heard aka Love and Light TV in wake of recent passing

The viral Yes King guy (Photo: Instagram/@iamloveandlighttv)

Michael Willis Heard, who is known for the viral Yes King audio, has passed away. His daughter, Mykel, announced the news via a Facebook post on November 9, 2025. Details of his passing, such as time, place, and cause of death, have not been revealed.

Heard was a content creator. His Instagram account, Love and Light TV, has over 38,000 followers. His YouTube account with the same name has more than 11,000 subscribers.

Michael also created adult content on OnlyFans. He went viral after a clip of his video was reuploaded on TikTok. In it, he said, "Yes, King," and netizens used the audio to create memes.

As his Instagram bio states, Heard was a pansexual and polyamorous man, and he made adult content with men.

His daughter shared in her Facebook post that many people did not approve of his lifestyle and even wished for his death.

"IDC who didn't love my father and didn't like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM! THIS WAS THE GREATEST MAN TO LIVE ON THIS EARTH! The love and compassion he had is unmatched. My dad came to everyone with LOVE and touch soooo many lives ! I was a blessed girl so blessed to have him as MY DAD," she wrote.

The Yes King guy, Michael Willis Heard, said his daughter was his greatest accomplishment

In the 11th episode of his podcast, Kingz In Konversation, Michael Willis Heard answered 21 questions with his two co-hosts.

When the greatest accomplishment question came up, the viral Yes King guy immediately said that it was his daughter, Mykel. At the time, she was 18 and about to go to nursing school.

Michael also shared that having a child changed his life, and he was only able to live freely as a pansexual and polyamorous man when Mykel told him to be himself.

He then stated that he was a pastor and spiritual leader before becoming an adult content creator. The Yes King man said that he wanted to become a pastor again.

However, he noted that he would be more "transparent and honest," and be "one person," as in not act like a different version of himself in society.

When the hosts brought up their greatest gifts, Michael Willis Heard noted that his counseling was his gift, and he had seen how it changed people's lives for the better.

While the cause of the Yes King man's death is uncertain, netizens have mentioned an asthma attack and a heart attack.

Notably, these claims are speculations. The content creator's daughter has not verified them either.

"Damn I thought this was a joke when I see a vid on TikTok about him but he actually passed away… rip yes king," one Reddit user wrote.

"I don't love this guy, I don't rely on him, I just know him on his meme since him and dreamybull are both memes but it feels weird to see this dude die," another user noted.

Stay tuned for more updates on the man behind the viral Yes King meme.