Was the Yes King guy in a coma? Viral image emerges online as daughter confirms TikToker Michael Willis Heard’s death

Michael Willis Heard, aka the Yes King guy, passed away recently (Image via Facebook/Michael Willis Heard)

Michael Willis Heard, the TikToker known for the “Yes King” meme, is no more; his daughter, Mykel Crumbie, confirmed this in a Facebook post. She shared multiple pictures of her dad to share the news with an emotional note.

After the announcement, a photo of the late content creator also emerged on social media with a claim that he was in a coma before he passed away. Davyon Augustus (@consciouztv) shared a screenshot of Mykel Crumbie’s Facebook post on Instagram.

The YouTuber asserted that Michael Willis Heard had an asthma attack, leading to a heart attack. @consciouztv claimed that the Yes King guy suffered from brain death that caused his demise. The content creator also shared a picture of Heard while he was hospitalized and wrote:

“His daughter provided the images of him during this time in a coma to social media. I post them to provide proof of his passing as there have been many hoaxes in the past of him transitioning, but this time it's real”

While Mykel Crumbie did share the image of Michael Willis Heard lying unconscious on a hospital bed, she didn’t confirm the cause of his death. Despite @consciouztv using the picture to assert that the Yes King guy was in a coma, the claim that a heart attack led to him being brain-dead remains unverified.

Another claim also surfaced on Facebook, with a user asserting that Michael Willis Heard died in an accident. The post read:

“THE "YES KING" JUST DIED IN A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT, This Confirmed By Dreamy, Rest In Peace King.”

In contrast to the claim, @theonly_dreamy didn’t make such a confirmation. Instead, the content creator posted a tribute to Heard. Like Dreamy, many others also paid tribute to the late TikToker.

Tributes pour in after daughter announces the death of Michael Willis Heard, aka the Yes King guy, in an emotional post

Mykel Crumbie shared a multi-image post dedicated to her father on Sunday, November 9. She announced the news of Michael Willis Heard’s passing while writing:

“My daddy man.. I’ma miss you so much king this is crazy to me and you really messing up the family with this one”

Mykel reflected upon the online hate her dad received for being a pansexual and having a polyamorous lifestyle, and added:

“IDC who didn’t love my father and didn’t like his lifestyle and WISHED DEATH ON HIM! THIS WAS THE GREATEST MAN TO LIVE ON THIS EARTH! The love and compassion he had is unmatched My dad came to everyone with LOVE and touch soooo many lives !”

She described herself as “a blessed girl” for having Michael as her dad and concluded:

“This is so hard for us as a family but this too shall pass and we will grow stronger . I just know my dad is up in glory having an amazing time. I love you daddy ima see you again dont worry about me.”

Many sent their condolences to the family, while others paid their respects to the late content creator. A user, Antwion Dickerson Poole, penned a post remembering Heard and shared how they talked three days back:

“My hole body is shaking Michael Willis Heard we just spoke 3 days ago and you texted me the other day and now you are gone!!!!! Life is too fucking short! Praying for his family and partners !!”

Quan Howell, Heard’s friend, also penned a heartfelt post on Facebook and recounted their recent conversation:

“This news is difficult to accept, as my brother Michael Willis Heard has passed away. We last spoke recently, and I recall our initial meeting in Cleveland, where you were an emerging Pastor, and I was accompanying Tyler Perry.”

Howell added:

“We were both dating members of The Anointed Pace Sisters & Pace Family Official Facebook Group. You consistently lifted my spirits during challenging times with your phone calls. Your absence will be deeply felt ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Many X users also reacted to the death of the Yes King guy.

“Rip Yes king man

Michael Willis Heard 😔 his videos always made me laugh

LLK,” a user wrote.

“the ‘yes king’ guy passed away, rest in peace man,” another user tweeted.

“I thought the yes king guy dying was just another joke damn man, hope he's resting peacefully ❤️,” one user added.

Following his death, multiple assertions about his death have also surfaced on social media. Amid various rumors around his death, Michael Willis Heard’s daughter and his family have yet to acknowledge any of the claims.