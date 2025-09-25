Has Marvel Zombies season 2 been confirmed? Everything to know so far

A scene from Marvel Zombies (Image via X/@MarvelStudios)

Marvel Zombies season 1 premiered on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. A spin-off to the Zombies episode of the What If…? animated series, it continues the storyline in an alternate universe where the Earth is facing a zombie apocalypse, with many heroes having fallen to the plague. The cliffhanger in which the 4-part series ends has fans asking for another season, and the showrunners are reportedly gunning for the same.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Television executive Brad Winderbaum shared that Marvel Studios is prepared to expand Marvel Zombies beyond its debut season. He revealed that the creative team already has ideas for additional episodes and a full Season 2, but stressed that fan support is crucial.

According to Winderbaum, the show’s future depends on viewership: if audiences “watch this show,” more episodes will follow. He assured fans that the team is “ready” to move ahead whenever Marvel gives the official green light, keeping hope alive for a second season of the undead Marvel adventure.

"Please, like, people have got to subscribe to Disney+ and watch this show. If that happens, they will get more. And we are excited. We’re ready."

Although many Marvel TV shows have failed to be renewed after one season, the MCU has gained momentum recently, with Daredevil: Born Again approved for Season 3 before Season 2 airs, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man gearing up for two more seasons, signaling increased confidence in Marvel’s series.

Winderbaum had previously opened up about the production in another interview with Direct, stating that the showrunners had a lot of freedom to tell the story that they wanted, but they were considerate of the comic book lore.

“We were branching off of 616, sorry, of the MCU version of 616. The pieces on the board were in different places for us to start the story. That lore is very rich and expansive, and Brian (Andrews, showrunner) and I nerd out all the time about other characters and other things that are happening in the universe at the same time, and where we would explore if we were so lucky to make a second season.”

How does Marvel Zombies season 1 end?

Chaos reigns. The dead rise. The Queen of the Dead controls them all.



Stream #MarvelZombies, a Marvel Animation four-part event arriving tomorrow only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/lzojN9ncsJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 23, 2025

In the Marvel Zombies finale, Kamala Khan aka Miss Marvel, and her allies make a last stand against a zombified Scarlet Witch and her undead army at Kamar-Taj after failing to get help from the Nova Corps. Joined by heroes like Valkyrie, Spider-Man, and Shang-Chi, they bravely fight Wanda, who seeks to reshape reality using the combined Infinity Stones—currently wielded by the Hulk—and Kamala’s powers.

Despite their efforts, the heroes fall one by one, forcing Kamala to surrender her powers to Wanda. A massive explosion follows, and Kamala awakens at home, seemingly safe. However, the final moments reveal that this peaceful reality is an illusion, likely created by Scarlet Witch specifically for Kamala, hiding the ongoing chaos of the zombie apocalypse.

Riri Williams is also seen to be alive, fighting zombies by herself and trying to wake Kamala up from her hallucination. Riri’s intelligence and determination make her central to the unresolved cliffhanger, indicating she may play a crucial role in future storylines and potentially help end the ongoing undead apocalypse.

Where to watch Marvel Zombie

Marvel Zombies Season 1 streams exclusively on Disney+. Users must have a Disney+ subscription in order to watch it.

Disney+ offers two main tiers: With Ads and Premium/No Ads. All of Disney+'s content is accessible with the With Ads plan, although with occasional commercial breaks. Viewers can stream without advertisements while using the Premium / No Ads subscription, though some live or linear content might still have them.

Additionally, Disney+ offers bundle options that combine Disney+ with Hulu (and occasionally ESPN) at a lower cost than purchasing each service separately.

Pricing for the plans is also changing — starting October 21, 2025, the With Ads plan will be available at $11.99/month, and the Premium / No Ads plan at $18.99/month.

