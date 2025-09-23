Marvel Zombies release date, cast and characters, where to watch, and more

A scene from Marvel Zombies (Image via Marvel)

Marvel Zombies is an upcoming adult animated miniseries created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells for Disney+. Inspired by the Marvel Comics series of the same name introduced in 2005, the show is a spin-off of Marvel Studios Animation’s What If…? Series continues the storyline from the episode "What If... Zombies?!" A part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the show is set to premiere in the United States on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

The story follows an alternate timeline where Earth faces a zombie apocalypse that manages to turn the majority of the world’s population into the walking dead. Even the heroes are not immune from the effects of the plague, with many Avengers, including Captain America falling to it. In this dark hours, a group of survivors come together to discover a way to end the outbreak and save the world from being a permanent hellscape.

In a recent teaser of the show, Marvel introduced the character of Blade Knight, an amalgamation of Blade, the vampire hunter, and Moon Knight, the agent of justice who receives his powers from the Egyptian god Khonshu. The addition of Blade bears significance as the MCU has been stuck in production hell for decades, trying to reboot the character on-screen with Mahershala Ali playing the titular role. In the show, Blade Knight is voiced by Todd Williams.

Release schedule of Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. This adult animated miniseries will release all four episodes simultaneously, allowing the viewers to binge through the show at their leisure. The detailed release breakdown of the episodes is provided in the chart below.

Episode No. Release Date Time 1 Wednesday, September 24, 2025. 12am PT / 3am ET 2 Wednesday, September 24, 2025. 12am PT / 3am ET 3 Wednesday, September 24, 2025. 12am PT / 3am ET 4 Wednesday, September 24, 2025. 12am PT / 3am ET

Exploring the voice cast of Marvel Zombies

Marvel Zombies boasts a star-studded cast of voice actors, many of whom are reprising their roles after portraying them on screen in live action. The following list includes some of the notable names that cane be heard in the episodes.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Awkwafina as Katy Chen

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow

David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man

Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

Wyatt Russell as John Walker/ US Agent

Where to stream Marvel Zombies?

Marvel Zombies will be available for digital streaming across the globe exclusively on Disney+, premiering on September 24, 2025. All four episodes will be released simultaneously, allowing viewers to binge the entire season in one sitting. This marks Marvel Studios Animation's first TV-MA rated series, with a darker and more mature tone compared to previous Marvel animated projects

A Disney+ subscription is needed to view Marvel Zombies. Disney+ offers a number of subscription levels starting from September 2025.

Basic (with ads) : $10.99 per month

: $10.99 per month Premium (ad-free) : $16.99 per month

: $16.99 per month Annual Premium: $169.99 per year

With any of these options, users can access Disney+'s vast library, which includes programs from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic. Direct sign-up is available for new members via the Disney+ website or app.

