‘Omg we get another collab’: Netizens react as Doja Cat calls SZA “the siren of this century and my favorite voice”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: (L-R) SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Kiss Me More’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Doja Cat praised her colleague SZA in a September 24, 2025, tweet, and fans have voiced their opinions concerning the flattering tweet. Doja Cat referred to SZA as the "siren of the century" and “my favorite voice.”

Doja and SZA collaborated on the 2021 smash hit Kiss Me More, earning them their first Grammy Awards. During their joint acceptance speech, Doja said to SZA:

"You are everything to me. You are incredible...You are the epitome of talent".

The duo has remained friends, collaborating again in 2023 for the remix of SZA’s Kill Bill. In June 2025, Doja joined SZA on the stage of her tour, and they performed Kiss Me More for the crowd.

Kiss Me More is the lead track off Doja’s Planet Her album and interpolates Olivia Newton-John’s Physical. The bubblegum pop track topped the charts in four countries and ranked in the top five in 18 others.

Fans react to Doja Cat calling SZA “my favorite voice”

The tweet of Doja Cat praising SZA has been viewed a million times and has sparked reactions from fans. One X user deduced that another collaboration between the artists was in the works. They tweeted:

"Omg we get another collab."

Some X users agreed with Doja Cat's statement:

“There is no doubt why SOS was in the top 100 best albums of all time by Apple Music, ranked by professionals, " an X user praised.

“Her voice has that hypnotic, emotional pull that feels almost otherworldly, like she's singing straight from some dreamlike place,” another added.

“ SZA's unique tone is mesmerizing. Her voice is indeed captivating. What's your favorite SZA track?” A fan expressed.

Others concluded that Doja’s praise for SZA was a subtle way of announcing that the latter would feature on her upcoming Vie album:

“@DojaCat, is this your way of confirming that Sza's on Vie? A Netizen asked.

“Is there a Kiss Me More Part 2?” Another responded.

“So is SZA a hidden feature in the album 00 or kiss me more tease ??? Another user stated.

Doja Cat’s Vie album is scheduled for release on September 26, 2025. It features up to 15 tracks, with the lead track being Jealous Type, released in August 2025.