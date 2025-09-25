Why is the 1998 movie Snake Eyes with Nicolas Cage trending? Eerie similarities with Charlie Kirk shooting emerge as conspiracy erupts online

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The 1998 film Snake Eyes recently started trending on social media as netizens noticed that Charlie Kirk's assassination seemed to resemble a scene from the film.

The Nicolas Cage-starrer film had a character named Charles Kirkland, played by Joel Fabiani. He was a Defense Secretary and was fatally shot in the neck during a heavyweight boxing match. The scene was shot at the Trump Taj Mahal and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Internet users found more alleged hints in the movie, such as the shooting in Snake Eyes happened on September 10, the same date as Charlie Kirk's murder. The film's IMDb page noted that another character, Gilbert Powell, was based on Donald Trump.

In Snake Eyes, while Charles Kirkland was shot, the boxer Lincoln Tyler took a fall. Tyler is also nicknamed the Atlantic City Executioner. The man who is suspected of being Charlie Kirk's shooter is named Tyler Robinson.

Lastly, the internet users noticed that Snake Eyes's poster stated, "believe everything except your eyes," seemingly hinting that Charlie Kirk's assassination was reportedly part of a bigger plan.

It is worth noting that these similarities are part of the netizens' conspiracy theory. No evidence proves that Charlie Kirk's murder was planned decades in advance. X users began discussing the Matrix, other dimensions, and alternate realities, highlighting the eerie similarities.

"I'm not surprised by anything anymore, not even this. Matrix, multiple dimensions, alternate realities, supernatural beings. Trying to remain perfectly sane while it all unfolds is the hard part," one netizen wrote.

"I'm absolutely stunned like a deer in headlights. How is this possible!? Are movies able to program reality itself like a mirror?" another netizen wrote.

"There are many cases of creative art prefiguring actual events. Like the collective unconscious manifesting through images," one X user wrote.

Some netizens pointed out that in Snake Eyes, a hurricane is named Jezebel. For the unversed, two days before Charlie Kirk's passing, the blog Jezebel published an article about him. The author of the article bought spells from Etsy witches to curse Kirk.

"They think they're allowed to do it if they subliminally tell you about it. Thats how sick these f**king people are," one user added.

"I also noticed that the hurricane in Snake Eyes is named Jezebel, just like the feminist publication that put the article out about paying a witch to curse Charlie Kirk (published on Sep 8)," another netizen wrote.

"What in the world? I was just fresh out of conspiracies last month. now I'm all stocked up for the winter," one X user noted.

Snake Eyes's director, Brian De Palma, shared that the film was inspired by the assassination of JFK

In Snake Eyes, Nicolas Cage's character investigates the assassination of Charles Kirkland. In November 1998, the director Brian De Palma told The Irish Times that President John F. Kennedy's assassination and Akira Kurosawa's film Rashomon.

De Palma also noted that the day of the incident, he was on a date with actress Jill Clayburgh. In a store window, they saw the television footage of JFK's passing.

The director told the news outlet that he wanted to capture the moment of an assassination, where the incident happens so fast that people around it can't fathom what happened.

"The Kennedy assassination was probably the most investigated murder case in history. But the more you investigate the more murk you come up with.The more you blow it up looking for hidden details, the harder it is to make out the picture... I wanted to show the space it all happens in, to have the audience experience that blurred quick vision of what happens during the assassination," he stated.

The 1998 film Snake Eyes is available on Paramount+.