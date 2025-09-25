The Golden Bachelor Mel Owens gets candid about his ex-wife falling in love with someone else

Mel Owens (Image via ABC)

As The Golden Bachelor season 2 premiered on ABC, Mel Owens made a few honest confessions on the first episode. As the show began, viewers got a little sneak peek into Owens’ past. The former athlete revealed that his ex-wife filed for divorce during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 after she fell in love with someone else. The former couple share two children and were married for nearly 18 years.

Mel Owen explained that he is never going to get in the way of someone’s happiness, and even if that means someone wants to find somebody else in a different phase in their life. While admitting that it did hurt, he cannot get in the way of someone’s happiness. Owens also pointed out how he had kids, so he had to think about them before himself, and that was the main focus at that point.

When asked whether his former wife would be watching the show, the former athlete hinted that she might not, but then said:

“I’d be watching [if it was her]! Everybody’s peeking.”

The Golden Bachelor, Mel Owens, apologized for his earlier remarks

Mel Owens took this opportunity to apologize for his former remarks about women over 60. Owens called himself out while calling his comments “insensitive” and “unfair.” “ He further said that he hopes all the women forgive him and will let him earn it back,” he said, which the women in the shoe appreciated. Owens also stated, “Age is just a number and spirit has no age.” This apology came after some of the contestants raised the issue and asked Owens what made him make that statement. One of the women, named Alexandra, said:

“We show the world that people over 6o can continue being fun and funny and have fire inside.”

Mel Owens has gushed about the women while he is all set to find his "true love", the former athlete said:

"The women are great, and you’re going to see that they’re great,” he said. “They carry the show. They’re wonderful, and they’re feisty and smart, and truly, you’re going to see the passion from them. It’s a great, great show. Tune in and you’re going to see a lot of good things.”

Who received the first impression rose from Mel Owens?

Mel Owens gave the first impression rose to Gerri. She is a 64-year-old who hails from Rockville, Maryland. Gerri owns and runs a home care agency that she started alongside her late husband. Owens and Gerri seemingly bonded well as she showed him her journal. The pair also had a conversation about their love for their children. In an interview with The Wrap, Mel Owens opened up about the heartfelt conversation with Gerri.

“Gerri made a huge impression on me with her story and sincerity and her love of life, and what she done and her kids.” “It made a big impression on me … I still remember [it] today, so there’s a lasting impression as well.”

The Golden Bachelor season 2 is airing on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.