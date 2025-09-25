"I was instantly charmed": Survivor host Jeff Probst reacts to hosting a player named RizGod

Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 has already premiered on September 24 on CBS. Host Jeff Probst has already encountered an interesting contestant who goes by the name RizGod. Rizo Velovic is a 25-year-old guy who hails from Yonkers, NY, and is in tech sales. In an interview with Parade, Rizo explained how his entire upbringing has prepared him for this game, as he is the oldest of two in an Albanian immigrant household, and his parents were working two jobs to put food on the table, whereas he was expected to live the American dream.

While the name has been garnering attention because of its eccentricity, the show host is also seemingly pretty impressed with the name! While talking about the contestant, Jeff Probst admitted that it is funny to say that a young man who calls himself RizGod is the real deal.

As the host was laughing at the uniqueness of the name, he also pointed out that Rizo is the real deal, as he sees himself that way. Jeff Probst also called him incredibly charming and pointed out that he has a lot of personality.

“I was instantly charmed.”

Survivor host Jeff Probst talks about RizGod

Jeff stated that he thinks that it might take a minute to understand and believe that Rizo is not putting on an act and that he is actually genuine. The host is admittedly a fan, as he is instantly charmed by him and finds him really fun. Jeff pointed out that Rizo is very proud to be Albanian and is also the first player from Albania to appear on Survivor. In an interview with EW, Jeff Probst stated:

"He's playing for his family. He's got this incredible relationship with his younger brother. And even though he's 25, I think young kids are going to relate to him because he comes off as still a teenager. After all, he’s exuberant and full of fun and wants to play Survivor, and anybody who watches the show knows what that means.”

Rizo Velovic opens up about his unique name in the show

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rizo assured fans that his alter ego will be kept well under wraps and pointed out that, unlike some contestants in the past who have asked Probst to address them a certain way, he will not be requesting the host to call him RizGod. Rizo further stated:

“No, I think that'd be bad for my game,” says the player. “I mean, I've already been out in my confessionals saying that I'm the man, the myth, the legend, R-I-Z-G-O-D, RizGod, baby. I don't have any problem telling the audience that that's what I am, but I don't know how well it's going to go with the cast before they even know me. Maybe if I'm in final three and I think I'm going to win, I'll probably tell the jury to cast a vote for the man, the myth, the legend, R-I-Z-G-O-D jokingly. But I don't think I'm going into the game saying that.”

Watch Survivor season 49 on CBS. Subscribers can later stream on the Paramount+ plan. Stay tuned for more updates.