Did Oklahoma WR Keontez Lewis hit his head on a wall during the game? Details explored

Oklahoma wide receiver Keontez Lewis was forced to leave Saturday's matchup against Kent State in the first quarter after a frightening collision with a brick barrier following a catch attempt. A pass tossed slightly over by Michael Hawkins Jr. crashed into Lewis's head first in the unpadded part of the wall at the end zone.

He stood still in the field for several seconds before medical personnel came, and after about 10 minutes, he was tied to a stretcher. Teammates quickly surrounded him, offering support as the stretcher was carefully transported off the field.

Safety concerns raised after Oklahoma field injury

The Oklahoma football team was rattled by a terrifying incident in which Lewis was sent off-site to be further evaluated in the middle of the game, where the OU Sports Medicine said his condition is promising. Defensive end R. Mason Thomas said he was worried about his colleague, saying he was his brother, and urged support while he recovers in the hospital. He said (via ESPN):

"That was just a heartfelt thing. That's my teammate, my brother, and he's in pain. I hope he's OK. We've got to definitely send some messages out to him, being in the hospital. Hope he's doing all right."

Coach Brent Venables of the Sooners admitted that the situation was severe and that he had hope that Lewis would be fine on a long-term basis. The injury has also triggered a fresh focus on the brick barrier lining most of Owen Field, which is located near the field and provides little padding, and possible changes in safety are reportedly being considered.

Lewis is stable and responsive following the game injury

According to Stormin' In Norman, during the break in the game, radio expert Chris Plank shared that Lewis was up and moving in the medical room and all first X-ray results were clear, indicating the injury may not be as serious as initially feared. The SEC Network said that Oklahoma moved Lewis to a different place for more tests, just to be safe.

Even though he felt some pain in his back after hitting the wall hard, he was still awake and answering questions, which made people less worried about how bad the accident was.

