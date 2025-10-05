"I had high hopes": Famous YouTuber Ajay reacts to Taylor Swift's new release 'The Life of a Showgirl'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift has done it once more. Her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, is all over the news, liked by both her fans and music critics. The album's debut has sparked conversations across social media. And now, the well-known YouTuber, Ajay, has put out her thoughts on Swift's latest songs, telling us what she feels about the album!

Taylor Swift's new release faces criticism as Ajay calls for a creative break

In one of her recent live videos, Ajay offered a critical perspective on Taylor Swift's latest release, suggesting that it fell short of the expectations set by her previous work. She has added that this new project is a significant drop in quality compared to such famous albums as Reputation, Folklore, and Red.

Ajay also said that Swift could take a break to get back her creative drive. Her observations have already stirred up controversy both among fans and music critics, bringing about debate over the changing style of the artist and the difficulty of remaining a consistent success in the limelight. In her words:

"I had high hopes, she set the bar so high. This is a low for Taylor Swift. She needs to take time away. This is not the same person who released Reputation, Folklore, and Red."

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video started circulating online, fans quickly took notice, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms. People expressed a mix of shock and admiration, making the clip go big almost overnight. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Hilarious as Taylor HERSELF says she feels the most like her true self," a user commented.

"Swifties loading their dissertations as we speak," another user commented.

"omg just go away if you can’t hear the freedom of this album move along we’ve got family business to take care of," a netizen expressed.

"Who??? This is a fun pop album. Bring it to the gym. Sing it in the shower. Not every listen needs a Pulitzer prize," another netizen commented.

"I think she needs to change her song structure. She wants to fill every space with words. Max probably didn’t want to give her a good beat just to be drowned out by word vomit," another user commented.

"this is not the same person who released reputation," a user wrote.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!