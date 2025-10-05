Is Elon Musk donating $50 million a year to Charlie Kirk memorial fund? Viral claim debunked

The fake claim of Elon Musk contributing the non-existent Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund recently went viral (Image via Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

An unverified claim that Elon Musk pledged a donation to the Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund has emerged on Facebook.

According to a rumor, the SpaceX founder and CEO announced that he will donate $50 million annually to the fund. The unconfirmed social media report also stated that Erika Kirk has established a memorial fund in memory of her late husband and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder. It further claims:

“The fund will provide scholarships to thousands of students—whom Charlie once called the country’s future—and will directly support the programs, projects, and commitments Erika is leading following her husband’s sudden passing.”

However, there is no evidence to indicate that Erika Kirk established the Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund or that Elon Musk ever pledged anything towards it. A website, charliekirkfund.org, claims to raise money in memory of the late political activist to support his family, but it is neither affiliated with TPUSA nor Erika.

Furthermore, GoFundMe and GiveSendGo campaigns, organized by third-party organizers, are live, but none of them is associated with the Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund. As of this writing, neither TPUSA nor any other organization has announced an official fund by the name of “Charlie Kirk Memorial Fund.”

Like the fake claim about Elon Musk, another viral post asserts that Adam Sandler announced “an unexpected pledge of $50 million a year,” but it is also false. However, a memorial service for the late TPUSA boss was held last month, which many, including Tesla CEO, attended.

Elon Musk claimed that Charlie Kirk “was killed by the dark,” while speaking to the media at his memorial in September

🚨 ELON MUSK AT CHARLIE KIRK’S MEMORIAL: “Charlie was a man of ideas. He spoke outwardly. He was a man of PEACE! Now he’s been MURDERED in cold blood.”



“Charlie was murdered by the DARK for showing people the light!” – @elonmusk



I love seeing so many legends rallying around… pic.twitter.com/gY8BgtBe8C — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 21, 2025

Many notable figures from the Trump administration attended the memorial service held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Musk, the US President’s former ally, was also present at the event and was filmed meeting him. While speaking to Verdens Gang (VG), a Norwegian tabloid, the SpaceX CEO spoke about Charlie. He said:

“Charlie was someone who believed in dialogue and in open debate. He was a man of ideas. He spoke eloquently. He basically never even raised his voice. He was a man of peace. And now he's been murdered in cold blood.”

When asked whether he personally knew Kirk, Musk commented that they had met many times and that he had been a supporter of TPUSA. The VG journalist further asked Elon about why Charlie was killed, and the Tesla boss answered:

“He was killed because his words made a difference, because he was showing people the light… And he was killed by the dark.”

The memorial service also saw Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, address the crowd and pay tribute to her late husband. During her speech, the current TPUSA CEO announced that she has forgiven Tyler Robinson, the murder suspect whom the FBI and Utah DPS (Department of Public Safety) apprehended.