"Is everything OK in Denver?": Love Is Blind fans disappointed with the cast of season 9

On October 1, 2025, Love Is Blind returned with a brand new season of dramatic pod dates, intense relationships, conflicts, and controversial breakups.

Set in Denver, it introduced singles from different backgrounds, each hopeful about finding their ideal match sight unseen.

However, the journey was not the same for all. While some found their matches sooner than anticipated, others faced different challenges.

The first six episodes, released on the premiere, contained multiple incidents and conversations that became highlight moments of the series.

While some moments were heartwarming, the majority shocked the viewers, leading them to question the casting of the show.

From 35-year-old Megan W., introducing herself as “Saprkle Megan,” to 29-year-old Edmond kissing the floor and crying about being denied s*x, there were many candidates and situations that raised concern among viewers.

For the first time, in season 9 of the series, two contestants ghosted their dates in the pods, leaving while their connections waited inside.

The season also witnessed an unclear breakup, where the woman ended things without explicitly breaking up, leaving the man confused about their relationship status.

As the episodes unfolded, Love Is Blind fans took to X to share their opinions on the season.

“I need to know where they found these people. This is the most unstable cast I’ve ever witnessed. Is everything OK in Denver?,” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind fans were disappointed with the casting.

“As someone who has watched all of Love is Blind seasons, this one is the whackiest one yet. Like I am genuinely confused,” a fan wrote.

“Sorry but this cast of Love is Blind are so strange what’s in the water in Denver,” another one commented.

“Bro in all my years of watching love is blind I’ve never been so confused by a group of individuals this much like these ppl are truly not okay,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“This is genuinely one of the strangest casts I’ve seen on this show, someone needs to test the water supply in Denver,” a person wrote.

“I’m convinced that the high altitude in Denver has these people messed up in the head because what in the hell did I just watch?” another netizen commented.

“Love is Blind Denver had given me a whole new appreciation for not having to be single in this city....this cast of characters are certainly something,” one fan posted.

Highlights from Love Is Blind season 9

Multiple incidents and individuals caught the attention of the viewers. The first incident was when Anna and Blake quit the experiment without an explanation, leaving their dates waiting in the pods.

Later, Anna told various media outlets that she was not prepared to showcase her vulnerable side to the world, and worried about the impact it would have on her parents.

As for Blake, he left because he knew an engagement was not on the cards for him.

Then came a controversial conversation between Nick and Annie, in which they explicitly expressed concern over raising children who might be members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

While Annie stated that she would not be the happiest if her child came out to her, Nick mentioned that he would question his kid if they were identifying with the group because it was a “fad.”

The exchange sparked outrage among fans, as they criticized them for spewing hate for a section of people.

Kacie and Patrick’s breakup was another highlight of the season. It all unfolded in episode 6, when Kacie called Patrick to tell him that she could no longer continue filming and she needed to go home.

While she told the cameras that her attraction for him would not grow and that she wanted him to be with someone who would be “obsessed with him,” she told Patrick that she loved him.

Despite ending things with him, she continued to kiss Patrick and jump into his arms, confusing him.

Episode 6 of the series ended with another significant conversation, in which Edmond broke down in tears when his partner, Kalybriah, told him that she wanted to wait until marriage before getting intimate.

Edmond proclaimed himself to be the “nice guy,” criticizing Kalybriah for having “one-night stands” in the past.

Viewers will have to tune in on October 8, 2025, for new episodes to see how the couples fare in the remainder of the series.

