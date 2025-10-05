Kroger recalls deli pasta salads in 28 states: Reason, locations affected, and more explored

Kroger recalls deli pasta salads in 28 states (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The Kroger Co. has announced a voluntary recall of two of its deli pasta salads because of the probability of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that is known to cause foodborne diseases. The items impacted include Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad, sold in the family of Kroger stores in 28 U.S. states.

Kroger issued the recall on October 4, 2025. This happened after Fresh Creative Foods told them about a problem. Fresh Creative Foods gets pasta ingredients from Nate's Fine Foods in Roseville, California. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Nate's Fine Foods started a recall of its bowtie and penne pasta products. They found these might have Listeria monocytogenes.

Stores and products affected

To be safe, Kroger took all affected deli salads off store shelves. The recall affected items sold at 1,860 stores under various Kroger-owned brands such as Baker's, City Market, Dillons, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, King Soopers, Payless, Ralphs, and Smith's, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

List of states impacted

Customers could buy these products from deli service counters and in grab-n-go packages between August 29 and October 2, 2025. The recall impacted these states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and West Virginia.

Kroger said they've taken all affected products off store shelves. They've also told customers who bought these items through messages on receipts and emails.

"Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement," the announcement said.

FDA monitoring and customer guidance

Listeria monocytogenes is a germ that can make people sick, sometimes even causing death. It's dangerous for little kids, older people, pregnant women, and those with weak immune systems.

The FDA is keeping an eye on things, working with the company and its suppliers. Kroger started its system to notify customers about recalls right after Fresh Creative Foods told them about the issue. This system lets customers know if they bought affected items through messages on their receipts and emails.

The company also gave out details to identify the products, such as UPC codes and when they were sold, to help customers check if they bought any of the affected items.

Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. ET, and Saturday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

The FDA and Kroger advise that anyone who shows signs of Listeria infection following the eating of the recalled salads seek medical attention as soon as possible.