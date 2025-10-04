Caroline Timoney shocked as Taylor Swift echoes her viral "girlboss" line in “CANCELLED!” from her new ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated twelfth studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3, 2025, and one of its tracks, CANCELLED! seemingly adopted a pop culture lexicon. The pop track used a phrase from a popular 2021 TikTok video in its prechorus, which reads:

“Did you girlboss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?”

“Girlbossed too close to the sun” was coined by comedian-influencer Caroline Timoney, who said in her viral August 2021 TikTok video:

“Listen, I can’t give any more information, but I fear I may have girlbossed too close to the sun.”

In a TikTok video posted on October 3, 2025, Timoney announced to her followers that her popular phrase was included in Swift’s new album:

"Hey guys, I wanna make this quick. I woke up this morning to discover that my TikTok audio that I made as a sophomore in college, ‘I girlbossed too close to the sun,’ you know, is in a Taylor Swift song.”

She joked about being the singer’s “Shakespeare”:

“You know, am I her Shakespeare? Yeah. Do I see us as, you know, kind of co-writers, as fellow songwriters? … Yeah, all of it, all of the above. But I haven’t changed.”

She concluded that she was genuinely shocked by the situation:

“I’ve forgotten a few, you know, names of friends and family, ‘cause I’m blowing up, so you know, this kind of thing happens,” she jokingly added, concluding: “But I am genuinely so shocked.”

More details about CANCELLED! song as speculations continue about the song’s meaning

Since the release of CANCELLED! There have been varying speculations about the song’s meaning and who it's about. Some fans believe the track talks about Swift’s new bestie, Brittany Mahomes.

They believe the lyrics about Swift liking her friends “cancelled” refers to Brittany Mahomes getting heat after she liked a Donald Trump post. Eagle-eyed fans theorize that Mahomes has worn Gucci outfits recently, too.

"Good thing I like my friends cancelled // I like them cloaked in Gucci and scandal.'

Meanwhile, Candace Owens, a popular conservative political commentator, believes the song is about her comment about the singer.

In a January 2025 podcast segment, Owens talked about Swift’s involvement in the Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively case before stating that the dispute will be known as the “girlbosses who flew too close to the sun.”

The podcast host told Entertainment Weekly:

"It's particularly amusing that I said the entire legal saga would one day be remembered as the story of someone who 'girl-bossed too close to the sun.' Thanks to Taylor's lyrical mastery, that day is today."

