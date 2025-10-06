What did Van Jones say? CNN commentator slammed for remarks during Bill Maher show appearance

The Dream Corps President & Co-Founder and CNN Host Van Jones speaks onstage at the EMA IMPACT Summit at Montage Beverly Hills on May 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association)

Van Jones, political analyst and commentator for CNN, has recently come under a lot of criticism for the comments he made during his October 4 appearance on the HBO show Real Time with Bill Maher.

As per Deadline, Jones, while speaking on the issue of foreign threats and misinformation said:

“Iran and Qatar have come up with a disinformation campaign that they are running through TikTok and Instagram that is massive. If you are a young person, you are opening up your phone, and all you see is—dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby, Diddy, dead Gaza baby, dead Gaza baby”

I’m glad Van Jones apologized for his sick joking about dead kids in Gaza.



But the problem goes deeper: he spread Netanyahu propaganda that the mass killings of civilians in Gaza—including 20K+ kids—is Iranian fake news.



It’s not the students and young people who are fooled.… pic.twitter.com/MdvpcWRdUZ — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) October 5, 2025

Jones faced immediate backlash on internet ever since his comments were shared on social media. Jones’ comments drew ire for its insensitivity from fellow political commentators as well.

According to Mediate, NBC correspondent Hala Gorani, while responding to Jones’ comment, said,

“I’ve watched hundreds of hours of Gaza videos in the last 2 years, including content filmed by our brave teams inside the strip, and can confirm that the ‘dead Gaza baby’ images are quite real, not the product of a “disinformation campaign” and that there is nothing funny about them.”

Van Jones broke his silence after facing intense backlash online

On Sunday, October 5, Van Jones took to social media to respond to the immense criticism he faced online.

On his X account, Jones, while making reference to death of newborn babies in Gaza as a result of the war, shared,

“Yeah, I messed up on this one. And I’m sorry. I was trying to raise awareness about foreign adversaries creating chaos online - which is undermining democracy everywhere. But what I said was easily misunderstood, and the way I said it was flat-out insensitive. Babies are dying every day in Gaza. Nobody should dispute that fact or make light of it in any way. To the people living in fear and burying family members every day, of all ages — I apologize.”

Yeah, I messed up on this one. And I’m sorry. I was trying to raise awareness about foreign adversaries creating chaos online - which is undermining democracy everywhere. But what I said was easily misunderstood, and the way I said it was flat-out insensitive. Babies are dying… https://t.co/98MYOuhK2U — Van Jones (@VanJones68) October 5, 2025

Jones issued yet another apology an hour after breaking his silence on the backlash that he received.

In his second apology, Jones made a reference to his own comments which he had made during his appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher. He wrote on X,

“I made a comment on Real Time with Bill Maher about the war in Gaza that was insensitive and hurtful. I apologize.”

In his apology, he went on to share his position on the suffering of children, who have become a collateral in the conflict that is taking place in the Middle East.

Continuing his apology post, Jones went on to express,

“The suffering of the people of Gaza — especially the children — is not a punch line. I’m deeply sorry it came across that way. What’s happening to children in Gaza is heartbreaking. As a father, I can’t begin to imagine the pain their parents are enduring, unable to protect their kids from unimaginable harm.”

Jones also shared his view that the war in Gaza should end. Iterating that he wished for the conflict in the Middle East to fully resolve, Jones added:

“I’m praying and working for an immediate end to this war — and for peace and safety for every family caught in its path. I’m truly sorry for the pain my words caused to people who are already suffering more than anyone should.”

Jones’ apology posts on X have received more than 2.5 million views each.