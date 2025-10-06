Who is Arnold Goodstein? SC judge Diane Goodstein’s husband rushed to hospital following home explosion

Judge Diane Goodstein's beachfront home burned down in a fire incident on Saturday [Representational Image] (Image via Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

South Carolina Judge Diane Goodstein’s Edisto Beach property blazed to the ground on Saturday, October 4, multiple outlets reported. According to a statement from Chief Justice John Kittredge reported by FITSNews, the fire stemmed from an “apparent explosion.”

Three people, including the SC judge’s husband, Arnold Goodstein, were hospitalized following the incident. According to The Post and Courier, a neighbor revealed that Arnold escaped by jumping out the back of the house. The incident is still under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

For those unaware, Arnold Goodstein is an attorney and a former Democratic state senator who served in the South Carolina House and Senate during the 1970s. According to scstatehouse.gov, he served in the House from 1971 to 1973, and in the Senate from 1975 to 1980.

The SC judge’s husband is the owner of Goodstein Law Firm, which he has owned since 2001. The former Democratic state senator is an alumnus of the University of South Carolina, from which he earned his Juris Doctor in 1971. According to scstatehouse.gov, Arnold Goodstein also served in the military during the Vietnam War.

Goodstein also led the Summerville Homes, a construction company that reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2008.

A video of Arnold Goodstein and Judge Diane Goodstein’s burning beachfront property went viral on X

A day after the South Carolina judge’s Edisto Beach home burned to the ground, the video of the incident made its way to social media. Many accounts, including Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg), shared a clip of the beachfront property on X. Rugg’s post about the fire incident garnered 1.8 million views on the platform, with thousands of replies from other users.

NEW: Police have launched an investigation after SC Judge Diane Goodstein's Edisto Beach home burned to the ground after an 'apparent explosion.'



Goodstein's husband, former State Senator Arnold Goodstein, was rushed to the hospital along with other family members.



"Judge… pic.twitter.com/Yu87G3l7ne — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 5, 2025

The popular X account also shared John Kittredge’s statement, who confirmed that an explosion apparently caused the fire. The South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice also asserted that Diane Goodstein was walking on the beach when the incident happened. Kittredge added (via FITSNews):

“Her husband, Arnie, was in the house with children and perhaps grandchildren. The family had to escape by jumping from a window or balcony. I’m told there were injuries from the fall, such as broken legs.”

Kittredge shared:

“Arnie’s injuries may have been the most serious, for he was airlifted to the hospital.”

Previously, FITSNews cited a source close to Judge Goodstein’s family to report that Arnold sustained multiple broken bones, his hips, legs, and feet, due to the fall. The outlet confirmed that the authorities are still investigating the incident and haven’t ruled out the angle of an alleged arson.

Chief Justice Kittredge remarked that SLED Chief Mark Keel will provide an update on the evidence related to the alleged arson. However, Kittredge asserted that law enforcement has not yet confirmed whether the fire was an accident or arson.