When did Lana Del Rey get married? Singer makes rare appearance with husband Jeremy Dufrene at Paris Fashion Week

Caroline Grant, guest, Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey attend Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Valentino)

Lana Del Rey shined at the Paris Fashion Week in a special appearance alongside her husband, Jeremy Dufrene. The dazzling couple cozied up on October 5 at the Valentino’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026, where they arrived arm in arm, as per Parade Magazine.

Lana Del Rey married Dufrene on September 26, 2024. The couple’s Paris Fashion Week moment came a few days after the two celebrated their first wedding anniversary. To mark the special occasion, Del Rey posted never-seen-before photographs from her big day. The couple were seen in dreamy black and white images from their wedding, and Del Rey showed off her bridal dress in addition to the wedding cake.

The 50-year-old Dufrene also commemorated his first wedding anniversary on Instagram, where he wrote,

“Just want to wish my precious bride a Happy 1st year Anniversary. A lifetime of love and happy tears to go.”

About Lana Del Rey’s relationship with husband Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey first encountered Jeremy Dufrene, who is a airboat tour guide, in his native Louisiana. According to People Magaizne, the couple met when the Summertime Sadness singer went on Dufrene’s wildlife tour in 2019.

At the time, Del Rey posted about the visit on her Facebook profile. Alongside images from the tour where she posed with Dufrene, she wrote,

“Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours x”

However, the couple only began dating a few years later. Dufrene began appearing on Del Rey’s social media pages in 2024, when she tagged him in a post while referring to the tour operator as “my guy.”

The duo were also spotted at a music festival and a pub in England the same year, as per Elle. However, Del Rey denied that she was in a relationship at the time. Despite this, Del Rey later shared that she fell in love with Dufrene when they first met. During a recent conversation with W Magazine, the singer said,

“When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him.”

However, Del Rey also remarked that she was aware of the baggage her life in the limelight might bring to the relationship. While reflecting on her conversation with Dufrene, she told the publication,

“Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators—I have tough skin.’ And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset—and there were so many!—he would just listen and say, ‘You be you—and I’ll just love you more.’”

The couple eventually tied the knot in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, where they first met. According to People Magazine, a source close to the pair said,

“The wedding ceremony and reception were both held in the same bayou where Jeremy operates his swamp boats tours…This is where they first met. It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story.”

Now, the couple reside mostly in rural Louisiana, apart from trips to Los Angeles, notes W Magazine. Del Rey also divulged that while her husband is more at ease with swimming in the bayou alongside alligators, she is more careful and never ventures into the water alone. She also told the publication that one of her recent songs, Stars Fell on Alabama is based on Dufrene, who she described as the “most impactful person" in her life.