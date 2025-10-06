Who are Tina Turner’s children? All about kids as singer’s son Ike Turner Jr. passes away

Ike Turner Jr. (Image via X/@TamorahShareefMuhammad)

Tina and Ike Turner's son, Ike Jr., has passed away at the age of 67. Tina's niece, Jacqueline Bullock, confirmed the news in a statement to TMZ, published on October 5.

Ike Jr. passed away on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital due to kidney failure. Bullock also disclosed that he had been struggling with several heart issues for years, and his health had been deteriorating over time. She added that he recently suffered a stroke in September.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together," Bullock said in a statement to Page Six.

She continued:

"As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner."

Jacqueline added that while he faced "the same challenges that many of us have," he became a sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s Risin' With The Blues, and further expressed her gratitude for the "outpouring of condolences."

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr. has died at 67 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/0FUDvQ829V — Tamorah Shareef Muhammad (@ModestyQueen19) October 5, 2025

Tina Turner was the mother of four children: Ike Jr., Michael, Craig, and Ronnie Turner. Keep reading to learn more about them.

More about Tina and Ike Turner's children

Tina Turner welcomed her first son, Craig Raymond Turner, on August 29, 1958, with Raymond Hill, who passed away in April 1996. Craig was later adopted by Ike Sr. when the couple tied the knot in 1961.

Craig died by suicide at the age of 59 in July 2018 at his Los Angeles home. In an interview a 2018 interview with Oprah's Super Soul, Tina shared that her eldest child was a real estate agent and served in the Navy.

"I still don't know what took him to the edge. because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about," Tina said in an interview with the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ike Jr. was born to Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor in 1958. He was later adopted by Tina during her marriage to Ike Sr., who passed away from a cocaine overdose in December 2007.

"Tina raised me from the age of 2. She's the only mother I've ever known," Ike Jr. said in an interview.

Tina also adopted Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor's son, Michael Turner, in 1978.

In a 2017 interview with Bobby Eaton, Ike Jr. shared that Michael had suffered "several strokes and seizures" and was using a wheelchair. The following year, he told the Mail on Sunday that "Michael is in a convalescent home in Southern California and needs medical support. I've been to see him quite a few times. He's doing great."

Tina and Ike Sr. welcomed their only son, Ronnie Turner, on October 27, 1960. He played bass in a band called Manufactured Funk. According to People Magazine, he welcomed two kids with his wife Afida Turner, whom he married in March 2007 before his passing with colon cancer on December 8, 2022, at the age of 62.

"Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you. My beloved son," Tina wrote on Instagram at that time.

Meanwhile, condolences began pouring in from internet users following Ike Jr's passing.

"My condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," one user commented.

"RIP Jr. you’re with mum and dad in paradise now. God bless you all. @TrevBefok 😢" another user wrote.

"Damn I just realized all the legends are going to be gone soon 👀" another user stated.

Stay tuned for more updates.