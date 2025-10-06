Ike Turner Jr.'s health struggles explored as Tina Turner’s adopted son passes away

Ike Turner Jr. (Image via X/@PopTingz)

Ike and Tina Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., has passed away at the age of 67, Tina's niece Jacqueline Bullock confirmed in a statement to TMZ, published on October 5.

According to Bullock, he died on Saturday, October 4, at a Los Angeles hospital due to kidney failure.

Bullock also disclosed that he had been struggling with several heart issues for years, and his health had been deteriorating over time. She added that he recently suffered a stroke in September and had been struggling with "years of ill health".

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr. Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together," Bullock told Page Six.

She continued:

"As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner."

Jacqueline further emphasized that Ike faced "the same challenges that many of us have," and became a sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father's Risin' With The Blues. She concluded by expressing her gratitude for the "outpouring of condolences."

Tina Turner and Ike Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr. has died at 67 💔🕊️ pic.twitter.com/0FUDvQ829V — Tamorah Shareef Muhammad (@ModestyQueen19) October 5, 2025

In May 2023, Ike Jr. was arrested in Texas and charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence, and was booked into the Brazoria County Jail on May 6.

According to People Magazine, Ike Jr. was pulled over at a traffic light for a traffic violation. According to police records, he tried to eat drugs during the stop he had in his possession.

"He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him," Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Dept. said.

Ike Jr.'s father, American musician Ike Turner, battled cocaine addiction for years before dying of an overdose in 2007 at age 76.

Was Ike Turner Jr. adopted?

Ike Jr. was born to Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor in 1958 and was adopted by Tina Turner when she married Ike Sr. in 1961.

"Tina raised me from the age of 2. She's the only mother I've ever known," Ike Jr. told The Mail On Sunday.

In a 2017 interview with Bobby Eaton, he explained that his first instrument was the drums, but when "my mother started making me break my drums down every day," he switched to piano.

"So I started playing piano. I play guitar and bass. Everything except horn," he added.

At the age of 13, his father removed him from school, and he "ended up running his recording studio, plus going on the road with them," he told the Mail.

He also worked for her mother as a sound engineer after she separated from Ike Sr. in 1978. However, Ike alleged that his father did not want him to work for his mother, so "he beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol."

Meanwhile, Tina Turner welcomed her son, Craig Raymond Turner, on August 29, 1958, with Raymond Hill. Craig was later adopted by Ike Sr. when the couple tied the knot. He passed away in July 2018 by suicide at the age of 59. She also adopted Ike Sr. and Taylor's son, Michael Turner, in 1978, and the couple later welcomed their only son, Ronnie Turner, on October 27, 1960.