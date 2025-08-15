How far has the Hawk Fire in Acton CA spread? What we know as locals asked to evacuate

wildfire (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Hawk fire erupted on Thursday afternoon near the Via Famero Drive and Red Rover Mine roads in Acton, California. According to ABC's August 14, 2025, report, locals have been asked to evacuate or take shelter in a safe space.

So far, Hawk fire has spread across 400 acres. The bush fire was spreading towards the radio towers, which is why firefighters focused on controlling the fire there.

The locations under evacuation are: AGD-HIERBA, LAC-E038, LAC-E040, LAC-E041, LAC-E042, PAL-005-B, PAL-005-C, PAL-018, and PAL-019. The Red Cross LA and Palmdale have opened an emergency shelter in Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center for people displaced by the Hawk fire. Small pets are welcome if they are in crates.

"Effective immediately. Emergency shelter open for those displaced by the Hawk Fire. Shelter location: Marie Kerr Park Rec Ctr 2723-A Rancho Vista Boulevard Palmdale. Small pets welcome in crates. Follow evac orders and be wildfire prepared: https://rdcrss.org/3JjsJ22 #HawkFire," they wrote on X.

A 630pm update for everyone!



Fire Activity on the #HawkFire is decreasing rapidly. Fire is well clear of 300 acres at this point but slowing. Here’s to hoping winds don’t kick it back up



The #KingFire in Gorman is also 40% contained now. https://t.co/N61DImY8lv pic.twitter.com/iOvnNKmjU4 — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) August 15, 2025

Similar to the Hawk fire, the King fire has erupted in California

A bush fire titled King fire erupted on Thursday at Smokey Bear Road in Gorman, California. Over 500 acres have been affected. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Cal Fire, and Angeles National Forest crews have contained the fire to 20%.

The following locations are under evacuation warning: GOR-E004, CAS-PARADISERANCH, GOR-HUNGRYVALLEY, GOR-E001, and LAC-E005.

According to CBS News' August 14, 2025, report, so far, there have been no deaths reported in the Hawk fire and the King fire. However, two RVs were destroyed at the Pyramid Lake RV Park.

The increase in bushfires and wildfires is related to climate change. The increasing heat and drought help with the natural disasters. Margaret Klein Salamon, the leader of the Climate Emergency Fund and a climate activist, told the BBC that humans are responsible for climate change, as we fundamentally change the climate to suit our needs.

Margaret stated that unless we make "drastic changes," the wildfires are something we will have to continuously deal with.

"We built civilisation that [functions] in one climate and now we are, through burning fossil fuels, fundamentally changing [that climate]... This is what the future looks like unless we make drastic changes," Margaret Klein Salamon said.

According to the BBC's September 26, 2023, report, a company called Fire Grazers Inc. uses goats to combat wildfires. The company lends its goats to private clients, schools, and city agencies. The goats eat all the woody shrubs that could catch fire during drier seasons.

Michael Choi, the owner of Fire Grazers Inc., told the news outlet that they have 700 goats for the job. Karen Launchbaugh, an ecology professor at the University of Idaho, confirmed that goats are a good option for getting rid of dry shrubs in California and the Mediterranean, where wildfires are common.

"Goats are especially useful in places like California and the Mediterranean because of the shrubs, goats are very well equipped for that, they have the right mouths. They're just designed to eat shrubs," Karen Launchbaugh said.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the Hawk fire and King fire.