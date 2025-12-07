The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph ties the knot with musician Brighton Reinhardt

The Bachelor winner Cassie and her husband, Brighton (Image via Getty)

The Bachelor season 23 winner, Cassie Randolph, is officially married. The reality TV star who rose to prominence after winning the hit ABC show alongside former fiancé Colton Underwood, tied the knot with musician Brighton Reinhardt in Costa Rica.

On December 6, 2025, PEOPLE revealed that Cassie and Brighton got married in an “intimate” wedding ceremony on Friday, December 5, with their brothers officiating.

Cassie sparked a new romance with Brighton after her split from Colton in May 2020. In the following year, the couple went public with their relationship, and viewers got to see Cassie star in her beau’s Dreaming music video.

In an interview with PEOPLE on March 9, 2022, Brighton opened up about the writing process for his album, noting that the love songs were all inspired by Cassie and added that they “just wrote themselves.”

The couple then got engaged in November 2024 at the Crystal Cove Cottages in Newport Beach, California, after four years of dating, and finally tied the knot in December 2025.

The wedding ceremony was intimate and “intentional,” as the couple wanted to avoid “over-the-top” measures that would take away from the “actual moment.”

Looking into The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph and Brighton Reinhardt’s Costa Rica wedding







While speaking to PEOPLE about having a destination wedding, Cassie said that she and Brighton always wanted one, where their “favorite people” would gather and they would all make “core memory” together.



“It feels so rare to get everyone to pause their lives, travel somewhere beautiful, and just be together. I couldn’t wait to look around and see our closest friends and family all in Costa Rica, celebrating with us and making memories we’ll talk about forever,” she added.



The wedding ceremony took place at The Point Luxury Villa in Tamarindo, Costa Rica, to which only 70 people from both sides came.

The decision to get married at The Point Luxury Villa was based on the meaning of the villa’s name – ‘pure life’ or ‘simple life’ – which Cassie believed reflected the concept of their wedding.

Moreover, it was a place they had visited previously and “completely fell in love with.”

Wedding planner Nicole Fernández and Brighton’s manager Danielle DeGregory arranged the essentials for the ceremony, while local floral and design company ArtFlower provided the floral arrangements.

Cassie and Brighton also wanted to include Costa Rican flair in their ceremony, which was why they had coconut drinks available for the guests.



“We even brought in the local man who walks around Tamarindo with his coconut cart to open and serve them. Guests could keep them as is – or spike them with rum,” Cassie said.



Since both wanted their wedding to be as intimate as possible, they asked their brothers to officiate. Consequently, Brighton’s brother, Cole, and Cassie’s brother, Landon, married the couple.

Cassie stated that they were “nervous but excited.” Even so, it was a “meaningful” touch, which she said she would add to their “memory box.”

As for the musical arrangements, duo Nablo performed their live rendition of Kenny G’s Stranger on the Shore, to which Cassie walked down the aisle alongside her father.

Cassie further revealed that she and Brighton exchanged both traditional and personal vows, adding that she loved “the romance.”

The wedding festivities concluded with a cocktail hour and a dinner, catered by Catering Costa, which included shrimp cocktail, edible flower rolls, avocado mousse, sea bass, yuca croquettes, and passion fruit panna cotta and chocolate mousse for dessert.

In the end, Hinestra, a music production company, arranged for a band to entertain the guests, which Cassie noted was “essential” as it was a nod to Brighton’s passion for music.

Brighton even gave a surprise performance, singing his original song, Wherever We Are, at the reception.

That said, Cassie admitted that she was excited to “start a family” and grow together with her husband. Brighton was equally thrilled about the next chapter in his life, confessing that the feeling of being loved by Cassie was “one of the best feelings in the world.”

Stay tuned for more updates.