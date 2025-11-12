All's Fair season 1 episode 4 ending explained: What happened to Emerald Green at the party?

Image via @allsfaironhulu

All’s Fair season 1 has now begun to get interesting as we see Emerald Green getting into unwelcome trouble. Emerald is seen enjoying her “me-time” when her sons join her for dinner. They’re totally fine with the idea of her dating and tell her to add some excitement to her life. But Emerald sassily replies that she doesn’t need their permission. Later at work, Allura and Liberty convince her to accept the invitation and asks her to attend the singles party.

Allura helps Emerald start getting ready for the party, where she picks a sleek black gown and a white diamond-studded necklace. Emerald seems unsure; she’s used to dressing elegantly for work but hasn’t chosen an outfit for a date in ages. She even admits she’s clueless about how to dress for “mm...mm...mm,” as she teasingly puts it. But Allura uses the moment to share a powerful message for all the ladies out there:

“Dressing for mm...mm...mm isn’t about pretending to be someone else. It’s about being yourself. Revealing the inner [you] Emerald Green.”

Emerald gets ready for the party, deciding to leave her “mom duties” behind for the night. She’s excited to meet someone new, but she has no idea about the danger waiting for her there. At the party, she meets a charming man who flirts with her, buys her a drink, and they dance together. But soon after, Emerald starts to feel dizzy, and then everything goes black. It’s later revealed that she was drugged and sexually assaulted.

Is Emerald getting into big trouble?

The morning after the party, Emerald wakes up in bed with faint flashbacks of what happened the night before. Realising something is wrong, she calls 9-1-1 and undergoes a rape test. However, the results come back inconclusive, and nothing clearly proves the man’s guilt. It’s later revealed that he had mixed GHB into her cocktail, a drug that could have even killed her. Choosing not to let the trauma consume her, Emerald decides to move on and focus on work, using it as a distraction from what she’s been through.

A new case comes up for the ladies. Cheryl wants a divorce because her husband, Matty, wants to have a child, but she doesn’t. They filed for divorce, and Matty also demanded money from her. Carrington wants the victimization of men to be recognized and takes up Matty’s case.

Later, Allura and Emerald find out from Carrington, Matty’s lawyer, that Cheryl had an abortion three months into her pregnancy, and she is using that against her in court. However, before the case can move forward, Matty decides to withdraw it because his new girlfriend is pregnant, and his wish to have a child has finally come true.

Emerald was used as a pawn to reach Dina and take revenge on her in All’s Fair season 1 episode 4

Emerald takes a break from work to focus on finding a way to punish the man who hurt her. After checking the party’s guest list and security cameras, a shocking truth emerges. The man who attacked her is the son of Conrad Walton, who had taken his own life after Dina exposed his Ponzi scheme in court back then. Dina believes his son attacked Emerald to get revenge on her for destroying his father’s life.

Dina says,

“I handled a class action suit against his father. A Ponzi scheme. He was running, but he lost. It bankrupted his company. It destroyed his credibility. Two years later, he killed himself.”

The attacker tries to scare Emerald by sending her pictures from that night and a message saying, “Fun hanging with you last week.”

To get him arrested, Emerald asks her former colleague, Ray, for help. But Ray says the photos make it look like everything was consensual, and the toxicology report is clear enough to prove she was drugged, but it doesn’t prove he did it. Emerald realizes she needs strong evidence to bring him down.

Emerald tells her sons about what happened. Soon after, Ray visits her and says that Walton, the attacker, is dead. He was found with a gunshot wound to his head, and it looks like suicide.

However, Ray warns her that if it’s proven not to be suicide, the police might call Emerald in for questioning. Since she had filed a sexual assault case against him. It could look like a revenge killing, which means Emerald is now in serious danger.

Angry and hurt, Emerald lashes out at Dina, blaming her. She says the attacker’s revenge was meant for Dina, but she’s the one who got trapped in it. When Emerald gets home, she asks her sons if any of them were involved in killing the attacker, but they all deny it.

No one knows yet if Walton really killed himself or if someone else did it. The truth will be revealed in the upcoming episodes of All’s Fair season 1.