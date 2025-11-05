Where was All’s Fair season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Hulu’s All’s Fair season 1 has taken center stage as one of Ryan Murphy’s boldest new ventures — a glossy, female-driven legal drama that mixes sharp courtroom dynamics with the stylized opulence Murphy is known for. Created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken, the series revolves around a group of powerful female divorce attorneys in Los Angeles who break away from their male-dominated firm to establish their own practice.

Starring Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close, All’s Fair is not only a story about ambition and empowerment but also a visual love letter to the City of Angels.

Shot across some of California’s most recognizable locations, All’s Fair season 1 leans heavily into its Los Angeles backdrop — capturing both the glamor and grit of the city that defines its characters.

Filming locations for All’s Fair Season 1 explored

While All’s Fair season 1 takes place in the glittering heart of Los Angeles, the production was just as firmly rooted there in real life. The show was filmed primarily across Greater Los Angeles, California, with principal photography beginning in October 2024 and wrapping up by early spring 2025. Thanks to a $14 million tax credit from the California Film Commission, Murphy and his team were able to bring the star-studded legal drama to life with the help of over 400 local cast and crew members, as per cinemaholic.com.

The production’s home base was Sunset Las Palmas Studios, located at 1040 North Las Palmas Avenue in Hollywood. The historic studio complex, which has been a creative hub since 1919, housed many of the series’ most stylish sets — including the show’s main law firm and courtroom interiors.

Known for its mix of vintage charm and modern infrastructure, the studio provided the perfect backdrop for Murphy’s sleek, fashion-forward aesthetic. Beyond the studio walls, All’s Fair ventured into multiple Los Angeles neighborhoods, using real cityscapes to capture the dual worlds of its ambitious attorneys — from high-rise downtown offices to sunlit Malibu beach homes.

The production also made use of several recognizable spots throughout Hollywood and Beverly Hills, showcasing the high-end lifestyle and polished ambition that define the show’s tone.

One memorable sequence featuring Naomi Watts’ character was filmed on a sun-drenched beach in Malibu, offering a rare moment of reflection in a series defined by its tense courtroom confrontations and high-stakes power struggles.

Everything we know about All’s Fair Season 1

At its core, All’s Fair season 1 follows a group of brilliant female divorce attorneys who decide to leave their male-dominated law firm and open their own powerhouse practice. Led by Kim Kardashian’s Allura Grant, the team—composed of fierce, emotionally complex women—navigates personal and professional crises as they redefine success on their own terms.

The series features an impressive ensemble cast. Kim Kardashian headlines alongside Sarah Paulson, who plays rival attorney Carrington Lane, while Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, and Glenn Close round out the central team. Behind the scenes, All’s Fair showcases Murphy’s trademark blend of style, satire, and social commentary. Co-creators Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken help ground the narrative in sharp writing and emotional realism, while Murphy’s direction infuses it with vibrant visual flair.

The 10-episode series premiered on November 4, 2025, with new episodes streaming weekly on Hulu and Disney+. Combining high fashion, biting dialogue, and a timely focus on female empowerment, All’s Fair is a slick, unapologetic look at power dynamics, relationships, and self-determination — all set against the ever-dramatic backdrop of Los Angeles.

By grounding its narrative in the heart of Los Angeles, All’s Fair season 1 captures not just the city’s beauty but its contradictions — a perfect setting for a show about ambition, betrayal, and reinvention.